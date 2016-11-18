DON’T JUST GIVE US ROSES

Recent incidents allegedly involving police officers in T&T are damaging an already low level of public confidence in the police. We are sure that the police service is recognising this and wants things to improve. The Prime Minister is right. Community policing is the best approach to reduce crime in T&T. But it’s also critical to improve public confidence in the police which we badly need.

A break in public confidence in the police is like a broken relationship with a couple. It will take time and effort to rebuild that trust. Just giving roses and an expensive dinner may not suffice. The offending party must seek forgiveness and show that he has really learnt from his mistakes. This is what we want from the police as well. We want a strong genuine effort to make-up with the public to win our trust back. We believe that the police service can do it because we want to work with them to reduce crime.

Building public confidence in the police requires a sustained approach with a clear strategy with benchmarks, assessments and appropriate interventions along the way to bring it back in line when there are deviations. It requires a judicious mixture of quick damage control measures and medium and long term activities. There must be continuous evaluation as well. Public confidence in the police service can be won back community by community until the positive effects are felt nationally.

What are some of the things that the police service can do to rebuild public confidence in them?

After a crime occurs, the public wants the police to do everything in their power to find the alleged perpetrator and bring him before the courts after a proper investigation. We also don’t want lost cases due to bad police investigations, evidence, etc. We also expect investigations to be conducted within a reasonable timeframe and that regular updates are provided to interested parties and the public where necessary.

Maintaining confidentiality when information is provided to the police will certainly boost public confidence in the police. Oftentimes we hear that sensitive information is not treated as it should and people become at risk.

The public also wants rogue, lazy and incompetent officers removed from the service and that upstanding, industrious and competent ones encouraged. This will require a review of the management system of the police service and the way officers are promoted. We have to move away quickly from the stranglehold of seniority and into the hands of meritocracy; action not talk is needed on this.

The public wants increased resources to be provided to the Professional Standards Bureau of the TTPS so that they can continue their good work. This sends a strong message to the public that the police is weeding out the bad ones.

The police needs to improve its crime detection rate. A special focus must be on the murder rate, but also importantly, those minor crimes as these affect more people. If they handle the many crimes, there can be more people satisfied.

The public wants to see the police chasing speeding cars, motorists that drive on the shoulders, those that break traffic lights and signs. Often, we don’t see action on these.

Public confidence in the police will increase if the big fishes are held too. They are directly and indirectly responsible for many crimes.

We want a more courteous police service, eg, allowing people to cross the road, letting a car pass through, etc. We want to see police officers saying good morning, etc, even give a little nod and acknowledgement. These go a long way in building public confidence. We certainly need improved customer service at the various police stations at all times. Many times members of the public are spoken to harshly. While there has been some improvement over the years, this needs to be improved.

We want the police to assist in solving community problems by making necessary referrals to other agencies. We don’t want them to cut the bushes or install street lights but refer such criminogenic circumstances to the relevant authorities. This will improve public confidence in them.

We want to see the police outside of the nation’s schools more often, dealing with unruly students and getting them into maxis, taxis and buses rather than the students liming around.

There are positive spin-offs when public confidence in the police is high. Citizens become more comfortable to report crimes, provide information, partner in crime prevention efforts and engage in appropriate community policing activities. Yes, crime reports will increase initially when public confidence increases, but this will taper off after a few years.

It’s very easy for the public to lose confidence in the police service. Just a few incidents can shoot these levels down. And, it will take a dozen times more efforts to rebuild that confidence. All of the above are elements of community policing. They would not bring short term results but if done correctly in the medium term it will increase confidence in the police service. Meaningful relationships take time; so too with public confidence.

