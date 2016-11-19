MAN & CHILD: Tempus doesn’t fugit

Since my children were born, the most common comment I’ve gotten from parents with older children is some variation of “Enjoy them now, they grow up so fast.”

My daughter Jinaki is now three-and-a-half years and my son Kyle is one-and-a-half. And, so far, time hasn’t flown, in either Latin or English—if anything, it drags more now. I used to think that the people telling me this had a different parenthood experience but, since virtually everyone says it, I decided it had to be true. When I broached the subject with my sister, who has a 10-year-old daughter, she told me the pace does seem to pick up once they turn five or six. But I still didn’t understand why this should be so, until I read The Carpenter and the Gardener by research psychologist Alison Gopnick.

“A three-year-old’s relationship with her parents is the white-hot centre of her emotional life,” Gopnick writes. “...The Oedipal dramas that come from passionate attachments between children and mothers and fathers are still a starting point of every preschooler’s life...Yet somehow, in a few short years, human children must transform their intense family attachments into the very different relationships they have with their peers.”

This, I think, is what parents really mean when they say that time flies so fast with children—not that you look back when your child is 12 or 18 or 25 and wonder where time went, but that you look back and wonder where the child went. More specifically, parents wonder where their initial relationship with their children went. This, to a large extent, is a matter of ego. The complete dependence of our small children can be irksome and often burdensome. Yet it is compensated for by the absolute love we as parents have for them and they for us. When our children are small, we are like gods to them. But, if we are good parents, that illusion lasts only a few years at most.

“In the early part of a child’s life we have more control over the details of their lives than they do themselves,” Gopnick writes. “Most of what happens to a baby happens through a parent or a caregiver. But if I’ve been a good parent, I’ll have no control at all over my child’s adult life.”

That process begins around the age of six, when a child’s playmates start becoming friends. This is also the age—although it happens in pre-school, too—where another adult assumes as much or even more authoritativeness for the child as the parents. Every parent has had the experience of telling their child something and being flatly contradicted because “Miss says...” But it is around 13 or 14 years when the real separation begins, as hormones surge and romantic urges start. For the first time, children experience a powerful love that, until then, she or he has known only for their parents.

From that moment, they more and more become their own person. Which is how it should be. And, although I have already begun encouraging my children to be independent in small ways, I am sure I will feel deep loss when I see that Daddy is no longer the centre of their world, but instead mainly an ATM, chauffeur and, perhaps, embarrassment.

​