The evils of equality

Kevin Baldeosingh

​

As a moral principle, equality appears to be an incontestably worthwhile ideal. Yet, precisely for this reason, the commitment to equality has caused much evil in the world.

The urge towards equality is hardwired into our brains. In forager bands, anthropologists have found that egalitarianism is invariably a social norm, and individuals who boast or display egoism are typically mocked or even shunned. In small groups, this commitment to equality is socially functional. However, once humans advanced beyond the hunter-gatherer culture with the Agricultural Revolution ten thousand years ago, hierarchy became necessary for social cohesion.

Most societies handled this transition badly, in that oppression and cruelty became devices to enforce submission to socio-political requirements. (A telling change was that beating children, which is unknown among forager groups, was commonplace in agricultural-based societies.) The poster places for hierarchical adaptation are the world’s two largest nations, which, over three millennia, took opposing approaches to the challenge.

In India, the caste system developed with the premise that the duty of the lower classes was to serve the elites; in China, the Confucian principles of duty were based on the family structure where the elites were mandated to use their authority for the good of all. Another key difference was that India’s caste system prevented social mobility, whereas China was the first civilisation to develop a meritocracy wherein success in State examinations ensured a high place in government.

This is one reason why Confucian societies have the lowest rates of criminal violence in the world. “Conflicts are more frequent when social rank is contestable,” writes anthropologist Alan Page Fiske and moral psychologist Tage Shakti Rai in their book Virtuous Violence.

“Hence, formal organisations, precedence rules, well-established traditional cultural cues, and other explicit semantically formulated ranking principles reduce violence.”

In the West, it took another seven thousand years after the Agricultural Revolution until the ideal of equality once again became extant in society. Again, however, humanity stumbled even more terribly during this phase. The Greek experiment in democracy laid the seeds for the future, but was illusory in that it excluded slaves and women. Then, in the 20th century, humanity’s grandest attempt to make the ideal of equality into a reality led to humanity’s most homicidal acts.

“Every Communist regime in history killed huge numbers of its own people,” writes historian Matthew White in his book Atrocities. China had the largest number of deaths, at 40 million during Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward; the Soviet Union’s tally was 20 million under Stalin, which never prevented one local calypso icon from continuing to use that sobriquet: in which regard, the dead in Ethiopia numbered two million under Haile Selassie. The grand total of Communist-caused deaths was 70 million, says White, and that doesn’t include the 30 million killed in civil and other wars fought in the name of Communism. That is more deaths than caused by the Atlantic slave trade or even wars of religion.

This historical lesson hasn’t been learned by the intellectual and chattering classes, however, who continue to insist that Communism’s demure sister, democratic socialism, is a workable system. The fact that socialism in every form has failed in every country does not phase its proponents, who studiously avoid reading history and economics since maintaining their idealism is more important than the suffering of disadvantaged persons when wrong ideas are put into practice.

This ideal of equality helps undermine T&T as well. VS Naipaul, in his 1962 book The Middle Passage noted, “We lived in a place which denied itself heroes...It was also a place where a recurring word of abuse was ‘conceited’, an expression of the resentment felt of anyone who possessed unusual skills...such people had to be cut down to seize or, to use the Trinidad expression, be made to ‘boil down’.”

Not only is this attitude still prevalent a half-century later, stymie meritocracy-it even catalyses crime. “Equality provides the moral motivation for maintaining favour-for-favour forms of reciprocity and pursuing eye-for-an-eye forms of revenge...,” writes Fiske and Rai.

“(Robbery) is a way of proclaiming or reclaiming a high position in authority ranking relationships...the robber’s violence is morally motivated: he aims to enhance his culturally legitimated means of robbing foolish people who have more than they deserve...or shouldn’t have flaunted what they had.”

Cro Cro’s 2004 calypso Face Reality, which starts with an invocation to God, encapsulates this attitude: “Laventille children ketchen de nenen/Kidnap dem/Dey have we money in London and Miami/Kidnapping go build back we economy.”

This is why, in a recent discussion on why Afro-Trinidadians are doing less well than other groups, Afrocentric spokesmen blamed slavery and racism. Their unstated premise was that all groups are inherently equal and, therefore, any inequality in outcomes must logically be the result of unfair practices by other groups.

The problem is, Trinidad only had 50 years of slavery and has been governed by Afros for most of the past half-century. In that context, more pertinent explanations for deficiencies in those communities would be, politically, the make-work programmes of the PNM since the 1960s and, sociologically, single-parent households.

Insofar as values shape socio-political realities, it is therefore crucial to teach citizens that equality is a matter of rights and opportunity and, beyond that, nothing but an ideology of oppression.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a history textbook.