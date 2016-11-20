Jaded with politics

Mickela Panday

The revelation in a daily newspaper that the HDC had, in April 2016, paid $7.5 million to a company in which the wife of a current minister is a director not surprisingly raised more than a few eyebrows.

The inference sought to be drawn was of course that this long overdue payment was now suddenly being paid because of the change in government and the minister’s status. In response, almost immediately the HDC placed a full-page advertisement in the daily newspapers saying that the said company which had a consultancy contract with the HDC since 2007 or thereabouts, was only paid approximately $102,000 this year.

You would have thought that would have put the matter to bed but not so. Not to miss out on what she clearly viewed as a golden opportunity to milk it for all it’s worth, instead of focusing on the procedure employed when the contract was awarded, the current UNC leader at the Monday night forum following these revelations, in a tired attempt at “buss d mark” politicking, stated that the said company was actually paid $12 million in 2015.

As had previously been done following this new revelation, the HDC CEO admitted that that sum was in fact paid to the company in 2015, more specifically in August 2015 when, of course, the People’s Partnership was in government and the current UNC leader was prime minister. So if the current UNC leader was trying to suggest that the payment was somehow controversial and worthy of informing the public about it on her political platform, wasn’t her government’s HDC the one that paid it and shouldn’t she explain why?

Breathing a sigh of relief that no one appeared to pick up on her faux pas, and once again falling into a false sense of security, in a reckless and flippant manner reminiscent of PNM-style politics, it has since become the UNC leader’s pre-election mantra that PNM ministers are “hiding behind their wives,” who controlled companies that got lucrative state contracts.

If that is in fact the case, was Mrs Persad-Bissessar not in government for five full years when presumably these companies were being paid? More so, if these payments were objectionable, why didn’t they do anything about it? And if contracts were entered into with these PNM wives’ companies before she became prime minister, and were somehow tainted, why weren’t they rescinded? On the other hand, if these contracts were awarded during her tenure, what exactly is her complaint? That her government was corrupt?

Missing the gaffe entirely, in an attempt to defend his government, the PM’s response to Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s local government electioneering was to rubbish her claims saying that there was a difference between money earned and money stolen, and nothing was wrong with contractors regardless of their “ilk” getting contracts, presumably on merit, and being paid. He was correct of course, if we lived in a country where relationships with the government in power absolutely played no part in getting favours, which is not our reality. Hence the need for transparency and accountability in the state procurement process.

This need for transparency is critical not only for getting value for money but also to engender public confidence in government and the political system itself. Recent events in older democracies suggest that their citizens, rationally or not, are fed up with the existing status quo. It cannot be that people in those countries have lost it, but rather that they are fed up with a political system in which they no longer believe and will use the ballot to send a message to the political establishment.

And what of our citizens, jaded by “exchange” instead of “change”? They, admittedly without all the facts (which have not been made available), must be even more jaded by revelations that under the PP, apart from millions paid to the company controlled by the PNM minister’s wife, businesses controlled by an alleged PNM financier and his wife allegedly received $100 million from the HDC. Why wait until you are in opposition to “buss the mark”? And that question must be asked of the PNM as well because other than the bizarre sealed secret proceedings allegedly against the now so-called “HDC eight,” the PNM Government appears to have more bark than bite. It has done nothing to go after the corrupt and the feeling is growing, justified or not, that those in government and opposition are all cut from the same cloth, and just switch sides in the Parliament chamber every few years for show, take turns at the Treasury trough, and at heart don’t care about the average law-abiding, hard-working, tax-paying citizen who can’t do anything but feel a sense of despair at the unfairness of it all.

Other than those who profit in or out of government, are any of our citizens, apart from tribal loyalty, really interested in politics or believe in the political system as a way of uplifting the nation, not a select few? And if they have no confidence or faith in the system, the real question is, what message will they send in the end?