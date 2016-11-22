Kevin Ramnarine

Two weeks ago the Central Bank reported that the economy had contracted by 6.7 per cent in the first half of 2016. This tells us that our economy is in a very fragile space. Such information should warrant a discussion that is divorced from politics. However, in this land, politics trumps everything. If this country ever needed to separate political banter from economics that time is now.

The economic decline observed by the Central Bank is mainly due to a fall in oil and natural gas production and the fall in the prices of oil, natural gas, methanol and ammonia.

The consequence is the energy sector contracting by 10.8 per cent in the first half of 2016.

As energy commodity prices fall so too will government revenue. This means less money is available for Government to spend. A fall in Government spending shrinks the non-energy sector. It is therefore no surprise that the Central Bank reported that the non-energy sector contracted by 4.3 per cent for the first six months of 2016. In our economy, the energy sector is the horse and the non energy sector is the cart.

The 10.8 per cent decline in the energy sector is as a result of a fall in natural gas supply by almost 11 per cent and a fall in oil production by 10 per cent. The Central Bank links a component of that decline to BP and BHP shutting down platforms to prepare them for the connection with the Juniper fields and with natural gas production from the Angostura Phase III project respectively.

There is, however, another factor at play. That factor is the natural decline of mature reservoirs located in the Columbus Basin. The rate of decline of these mature natural gas reservoirs has accelerated in 2015 and 2016. In some cases, the rate of decline is as much as 30 per cent per annum.

It gets worse. While the Central Bank has reported on the first six months of 2016 there are already production and price data available on the third quarter of 2016. A part of that story for the second half of the year is a series of planned shutdowns in the month of August 2016. These shutdowns, while critical for safety reasons, will impact the economy negatively in the second half of 2016.

From the data available and based on my own forecast, the second of half of 2016 will be more challenging for natural gas supply than the first half of 2016. With regard to oil production we can expect the decline to continue especially as the country’s largest producer (Petrotrin) has stopped all drilling. All this points to the fact that the economic contraction observed by the Central Bank for the first half of 2016 will continue or worsen in the second half of the year.

There are some bright spots in 2017 as a result of new natural gas supply from four projects–BHP’s Angostura Phase III, BP’s Juniper, EOG’s Sercan and BP’s TROC project. These projects started in 2014 and will be put into production next year. They are the main reasons why the Central Bank has forecast 1.6 per cent growth for 2017. It is likely however that this forecast could be revised downward given the rate at which mature natural gas reservoirs are declining.

The economy will not see relief until the second half of 2017 when the BP Juniper project (the largest of the four aforementioned projects) commences production. It should be carefully noted that Juniper and the other three projects will only alleviate part of the problem.

They will not solve the problem of the natural gas shortfall. I am careful to say this because I am sure someone will say that I said that Juniper and other projects would eliminate the problem.

On the issue of natural gas curtailments, in his contribution to debate in the Parliament on November 11, 2016, Stuart Young said that during the period 2010 to 2015 “we the country were being told—Madam Speaker, that there was no gas problem in Trinidad and Tobago, there was no curtailment issue in Trinidad and Tobago.” I don’t know who told him that. He should tell us who told him that. I can send him several examples of instances where I publicly spoke to the issue of natural gas curtailment including instances in the 10th Republican Parliament.

He went on to say “I remember being told frontally by the former Minister of Energy in the corridors that it was maintenance. It was either scheduled maintenance or unscheduled maintenance.” This is correct. It is an incontrovertible fact that from 2011 to 2014 BPTT and other companies were involved in a period of maintenance of their ageing offshore asset base.

This maintenance was but one dimension of the natural gas curtailment issue. The issue is multi-dimensional and warrants a longer discourse that can’t fit in a newspaper column.

The current Government should know that there is lack of clarity on both energy and fiscal policy. The length of time taken to make decisions has only served to exacerbate the levels of uncertainty among our largest and most loyal investors. We are in a very fragile space where politics, ego and arrogance will get us nowhere.

Kevin Ramnarine is a former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago