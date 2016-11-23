AN ALIEN GENDER REPORT

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

Having observed the planet called Earth for 30 solar cycles, exoanthropology Team Sirius can report some fascinating findings. The main points are highlighted in the following executive summary.

Earth has two sexes and four genders, unlike our own planet with its five sexes and no constructivism.

Whereas our world has sexual equality which we now take for granted, the power disparity between Earth’s two sexes is quite marked.

What is most astonishing, however, is that the dominant sex (DS) has managed to persuade the weaker sex (WS) that it is, in fact, subservient. This has resulted in considerable advantages for the DS.

For example, the most basic advantage of reproduction accrues to the DS, with 80 per cent of its members managing to reproduce over the species’ entire existence, as compared to a mere 40 per cent for the other less sexy sex.

The WS is more likely to die from violence at a youthful age or, even if its members live an average lifespan, will usually expire from organ failure of some sort, frequently genital.

Interestingly, these deaths are often caused by the WS sacrificing itself to protect the DS.

Amazing as it seems, the DS has persuaded the WS that, on the basis of their physical superiority alone, the WS members should sacrifice themselves in order to serve the DS.

In one historical incident, a sinking water vessel ensured that the members of the DS were put on life pods when the main vessel was damaged. (There are no cognitively-advanced water breathers on this planet, save for one creature called “Sponge Bob”.)

Not only were nearly all members of the DS saved but, although their life pods had space, they even refused to return to take on some members of the WS who briefly survived the main vessel’s sinking.

This pattern is typical in nearly all Earth societies observed by our team.

The WS also sacrifices its lives in slower ways. They work longer hours and accrue a battery of life-threatening diseases which eventually result in an early demise. And what is the DS’s response? Usually to complain that the weaker sex is hogging all the economic advantages, even though our surveys of architectural structures which are mainstays of the economy show that they are built almost exclusively for the stronger sex.

Called “malls” by Earth’s natives, more than two-thirds of the cells in these structures provide goods for the DS, including feet coverings that serve no practical purpose we could discern from our orbit, but which seem to impress the WS.

Indeed, the WS typically provides the resources which the DS then transfers to these malls, including those DS members who spend most of their time in the species’ domestic structures. Yet a linguistic analysis of the species’ documents reveal that the DS portrays itself as controlled by the WS which gives the DS these resources and, even more astonishingly, the WS accepts this perspective!

Yet in an earlier period of the species’ history, any group which worked to provide resources for another group which did no work were called, respectively, slaves and masters. Additionally, those jobs which have the highest death rates are performed exclusively by the WS, yet no DS spokeswomen are complaining about discrimination in this sector of human institutions.

Why does the WS accept this subordination? In large part, it appears that the WS places a high value on the sexual favours provided by the DS. Yet our spyware shows that such favours are provided stingily, and only rarely doggy style. Sometimes, the WS will pay another DS member directly, but this option is fraught with peril for the WS, since if the non-paid members of the DS find out about the transaction, they often wreak violence on the WS member. We are not sure why this is, but speculate it is because the particular DS is enraged at not getting additional payment.

Curiously, the WS is exclusively portrayed by this planet’s media as committing violence on the DS. Yet our spyware shows that the DS is as or more violent within domestic structures as the WS, although the latter kills more often due to their greater strength. Yet the DS has even managed to persuade the WS that forcible sexual action is more heinous than killing, if the former is done to the female and the latter to the male. On the other hand, if a male is forced to have sex, this is considered educational by the leading propagandists of the DS (variously called “Gender Feminists,” “Heteropatriarchal Butchers” and “Single”).

As we conclude our survey, we realise that our colleagues may find these data unbelievable. But we assure them that this is indeed the state of the majority of male humans inhabiting this pale blue dot.

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH is a professional writer, author of three novels and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.