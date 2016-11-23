YOU’VE BEEN FACEBOOKED

OK, somebody needs to say it: Facebook: It’s… not so good. Over the years there’s been a low-key but steady stream of articles on this in mainstream media (like “How Facebook makes us unhappy” in the New Yorker, September 10, 2013). The negative effects have been examined on the Simpsons, South Park and the sci-fi series, Black Mirror.

It’s been noted in the same article(s) that FB doesn’t necessarily have to be bad, depending on user and environment.

But the worst fears about it were confirmed last week as analysis of the US elections results revealed how the relentless stream of fake news gushing through the platform tilted the outcome by creating an echo chamber for racist paranoia.

FB founder Mark Zuckerberg, who initially tried to minimise the claims, finally acknowledged the issue last week.

And the NY Times on Monday published an article by Sapna Maheshwari headlined, “How fake news goes viral,” which tracked the growth of a single tweet via FB and Twitter.

The tweet was posted by a Texas businessman who saw some buses on the street near one of the anti-Trump protests and jumped straight to the conclusion they were for the protesters, who’d been shipped in. By way of due diligence he did a Google search to check whether there were conventions nearby, and let fly. The tweet was shared 16,000 times on Twitter, attracting a response from the President-elect, and 450,000 times on FB.

There’s more: when the original Twit (author of the tweet) announced that his tweet was false, it got no traction. The whole thing was over in two days. The fake news sank into the void, but its effect remained as one more layer of sediment in the minds of its target audience, as intended.

This is the dark side of political and digital communication. For manipulators who want to implant an emotion, not a fact or idea, FB is the perfect channel. Say what you want, inject it into uncritical minds, then disappear into the ether. Was it fake? No time to think about that, 100 more are on the way.

This was foreseen by communications theorists examining the fragmentation of the traditional media. They called it “narrow-casting”–where media are agile enough to transmit to a particular stratum of consumers who have their biases tailored to, that is, the news they want, the way they want it.

This isn’t unknown here. This perfectly describes talk radio from 1997 onward, which led to the lost decade, 2001-2010. And where the pathology was again at work was in the last government’s 2011 State of Emergency where you saw “activists” shouting instructions and warnings to criminals via talk radio and social media outlets.

Like many people, I was taken by surprise that stopping crime had become something to be “resisted” in the name of “resisting the government,” then a civic virtue. The manipulative effect was instigated by saying “only black people getting lock up,” which convinced victims of crime to support criminals.

Here’s the danger of social media—a headline, an opinion have weight equal to an in-depth factual report. Facts, in this paradigm, are malleable and mutable. For a population steeped in illiteracy and counting ignorance as a virtue, such a device is dangerous. But we have no way of knowing much more.

In the US, it was reported (on pbs.org, by Kamala Kelkar on November 19) that 44 per cent of Americans got their news from Facebook. The last statistic I remember about FB use in Trinidad was that about half the population was “on.” But how social media are used in T&T, who uses them for what, the nature of content—these all remain mysteries.

One book-length study on the subject was done by a British academic c 2010.

But the communications departments of tertiary institutions apparently don’t consider this worth researching, and if they do, they hide the data. So no data exist on which to base conclusions. But from what I’ve seen social media have been terrible for the country, on the large and small scales.

Apart from the distortion of news, and the group hating on all manner of things (like the Olympic gymnast imbroglio), there are also signs of a scary anosognosia. Now and then, I see something someone I know has posted on Facebook and invariably wonder why on earth would this seemingly sensible person show this to the public? This isn’t pornographic, obscene or even risqué. It’s usually small things about themselves, lives and families, which are personal and inadvertently revealing. Then looking at other posts, I realise it’s the norm. Everybody does it.

Before Facebook these thoughts used to be part of an inner life, a personal scrapbook, a diary, a healthy interior monologue. Now it’s all out there, but no one is better off, no one is wiser or more comforted. What has happened is that all are confident about their deficiencies since they’ve been validated by “likes” from their “friends.”

That confidence is transferred into the real world, and, well, chaos and vice are the result. Various people, like Ramesh Deosaran, have started to acknowledge the epidemic of mental illness in which we live. Facebook is one of the places it comes from. And there are consequences to the destruction of whatever inner life still exists which we won’t realise till later on.

So what to do? My first impulse would be to shut it down, along with talk radio. But this would be “censorship” or “repression of free speech,” right? Astonishing how crazy and dishonest people can come up with arguments which rely on the sanity and integrity of others. And apparently to great effect, since the US elections showed they’re winning.