No way near end of the world

As 2016, comes closer to the end of another year of the Gregorian calendar, it is again useful to point the Hindu view of time for general understanding and clarification on how the Hindus view the universe.

Quite regularly we are bombarded by people who predict the end of time or the end of the world is near. Some people repeat this as though it is a fact and enter into a mode of fear or panic. Such a situation has been present for centuries and is nothing new, however, the world is still in existence and time continuum is still evident.

Recently, because of the criminality and lawlessness that are stalking the land, a few people have been using the refrain that the end of the world is near and we should prepare for it. This alarmist approach is not a phenomenon conjured only to our country. In fact, through the media we know of religious leaders across the world, especially in America, who have caused followers to dispose of all their wealth and property in expectation that the world will end shortly.

Research will show that this position is an almost yearly repetition in one place or another. One can remember the great trepidation felt by some people at the start of this millennium when there was worldwide panic that a cataclysmic event would occur. Even in Trinidad, people believed that the world will end when the New Year had already commenced in various parts of the world.

Against this background, the Hindu view of time as a cyclical measure prevents us from entering a mode of panic because of events, behaviours or chronological time. Measures of time in Hinduism come in repeated cycles and avoid the pitfall of end of chronological finiteness. At the broadest level, we recognise that Hinduism is structured according to yugas or periods of time, and cycles of these constitute a round of creation or a Mahayuga.

Almost all Hindus are familiar with the word Kaliyug, which is the current age in which we live. However, time is measured from the broadest to the minutest. In terms of divisions of time, we have the Mahayuga, which is the consolidated time of the four yugas—Satyuga, Tretayuga, Dwaaparyuga and Kaliyug. The Mahayuga is composed of one thousand repetitions of these four yugas combined.

Mathematically, Satyuga is 1,728,000 years, Tretayuga is 1,296,000 years, Dwaaparyuga is 864,000 years and Kaliyuga is 432,000 years. In this formula, the duration of one cycle of creation is 4,320,000 years. When one multiplies 4,320,000 years by 1000, the same time for one round of creation (Mahayuga) is 4.32 billion years.

It is worthwhile to know that we are in the 28 Kaliyuga in this round of creation. If Kaliyuga is 432,000 years and we have only passed over 5000 years, then reason dictates that there are almost 427,000 more years to pass before the end of Kaliyuga in this present cycle. To believe that the world will soon end is not within the scope of Hinduism or Hindu thought.

Apart from the broad division of Mahayuga and the four subsets, there is also the time cycle or period that is known as a Manwantara. Hindus are generally aware that in a puja (worship), the Sankalpa or resolution includes the recitation of the current Manwantar—Varwaswat Mantara. A Manwantara is an astrological measurement of a period of time ruled by a specific Manu, who is created by Bhagwan Brahma.

There are 14 Manus starting with Swayambhu Manu and ending with Indra Savarni Manu. Present in the 28 cycle of Kaliyuga, Hindus hear the recitation of the puja sankelpa, the words to signal that we are ruled by the seventh Manu who is named Varvaswat Manu. According to the Hindu text, the Vishnu Puran, a Manwantara is 71 times the number of years ascribed to the four yugas mentioned previously.

This equation therefore, mathematically stated, is 71 x 4.32 billion years. As a note, the yugas combined is described as a chaturyuga. The point that Hinduism makes is that time cannot be perceived in a simplistic sense, nor is it to be perceived as restricted to our universe. There are time constraints for the various universes, constellations and galaxies that comprise Bhagwan’s (God) creation.

To understand the knowledge and nature of the world and time, one should engage in a serious study of the Hindu scriptures, where the deepest knowledge is embedded. In the scriptures, all the finest and minute details are enshrined. While we note the two broad divisions of repetition of time as Mahayuga and Manwantara, it is also important to acquire a general understanding of other divisions of time that we practice on a regular basis.

These divisions of time constitute the foundation on which the practices of Hinduism are anchored, and provide us with appropriate explanations of the age of the world. Such an understanding allows us to appreciate the fact that the end of the world is far into the distant future, in spite of all the ills of the age of Kaliyuga and the predictions of false prophets.

Research will show that this position is an almost yearly repetition in one place or another. One can remember the great trepidation felt by some people at the start of this millennium when there was worldwide panic that a cataclysmic event would occur. Even in Trinidad, people believed that the world will end when the New Year had already commenced in various parts of the world.