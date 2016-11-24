At this time of year, I don’t know how to break this news to people whose diet currently comprises a surfeit of flavoured dough and who in their resulting lethargy seem incapable of working it out on their own. But there does not appear to be any magical, karmic reward on the horizon to validate the existence of the mythical character many people know as Santa Claus, however much a withdrawal of favours now dominates the public space.

Whatever we have been hearing over the past few weeks and months, there is no obeah, no magic, no potion or brew to mitigate the effects of a storm that has loomed for decades–some say the natural outcome of a paradox of plenty or “the resource curse,” so afflicted being the social scientists themselves who coined the latter, now fashionable, term.

However seductive the noise and haze of campaign horns, buntings and posters, no sled approaches on the horizon and, yes minister, the air is instead warm with the scent of riotous impatience. What we see in the distance is smoke, not chilly mist. For, there is no Santa Claus.

As if to bear Ebenezer’s untransformed package, comes a sombre Central Bank clad not in the red and white of myth, but in the dismal grey of painful truth. We, T&T, are in it deep and dank, goes the tale.

All of this to say that in this season of promises there is hope that rides only along the waves of sweat and human endeavour and not upon some carpet of magic fortune. There is, you see, no Santa Claus.

Just so we don’t forget, the country is in an absolute state of declining economic fortunes. This is no statistical concoction to portray past managers negatively. There is no hidden vault of goodies. There is nothing under the pillow. It is in fact disingenuous of politicians who have rested their heads there before to now make such a suggestion.

And, yes, I’ll break the Xmas cheer one more time because it appears people have been hearing but not listening for fear that guilt might concentrate itself in one favoured place, possibly your own.

Evidence that the persistence of low and declining international prices in the energy sector will generate a domino effect on the rest of the economy is already being recognised, measured and having a direct impact on national revenue, employment and a host of other economic fundamentals previously cited with pride.

However parlous the state of affairs with the Central Statistical Office—and we need someday to get to the bottom of such neglect in the face of elaborate PR (I still have the pen and stationery)—the verifiable statistics all point to the direct impact of reduced oil and gas revenues on the country’s gross economic output across almost all sectors.

I know you have heard this before, but it has not sunk in with some people, so I will say it again. This is how the story goes: Depressed prices are being accompanied by declining levels of production in both the oil and natural gas sectors. Because of what is happening upstream, the downstream industries that rely on natural gas as feedstock for their plants have experienced production declines. So, what we have are under-performing operations in the petrochemicals sector and in the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Okay, so some sector expert will jump in to add a few technical nuances. Granted. But this is the story, by and large.

Additionally, as a result of the reduced participation of these industries in the national economy, what the Central Bank calls “broad-based contractions” have now been noted in manufacturing, construction and distribution. There are ways the economists at the Central Bank measure these things including the degree to which businesses and people with an interest in investing are taking advantage, or not taking advantage, of a situation of relatively high liquidity in the commercial banking system.

But, because there is no Santa, the role of commercial banks in promoting the creation of wealth and stimulating productive economic activity is being left largely to their own devices. This is a story that needs to be told in another section of this newspaper a few pages away from here on newsprint of a different hue.

Politicians fond of pointing to the economic fundamentals may also feel tempted to point to the fact that headline inflation still resides in the vicinity of three per cent. There is scope for technical nit-picking about price indexing and all that jazz here but let’s agree that, more or less, this is the statistic we are dealing with.

However, and perhaps because of timing, the figures for the first nine months of the year presented by the Central Bank do not appear to take into consideration the effective devaluation of the TT dollar over the course of the year or further removal of the fuel subsidy in April. But, there is the corresponding impact of reduced spending power by the growing number of unemployed and under-employed and subdued overall demand. Speaking of which, there are serious questions that can be asked about the 4.4 per cent rate of unemployment.

These are just a few of the things we ought to reflect upon at this time. Elections on Monday cannot and will neither change the price of roti nor rouse a cheery Santa. If ever there was a case for personal and collective responsibility, minus the magic, it is now.

