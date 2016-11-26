AREAS SENDING MONDAY’S LG ELECTION MESSAGE

He had a Penal campaign audience rolling with laughter over wisecracks on Wednesday, but UNC MP Roodal Moonilal wasn’t off course on one particular assessment.

“...This election should be called the local ‘general’ election because of its importance,” Moonilal opined.

He, as well as Government politicians realise how high the stakes are in Monday’s poll which could see assorted messages being sent from at least three key battlegrounds.

Indeed by yesterday, PNM leader Keith Rowley’s voice showed no signs of breaking. Nor did Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s.

Political energies have all been devoted to the last lap. Parliament sessions on hold. Post-Cabinet briefings, ditto.

Campaigning, the PNM talked local government reform (and alleged past PP corruption).

The UNC played on Government’s austerity measures (alleging present PNM corruption).

UNC MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie claimed UNC’s manifesto was lost amid the platform “bacchanal” hence presentation of its manifesto five days before election. How much that will cost UNC will unfold.

In ground war outreach, casualties—apart from the unfortunate roti—included laryngitis-struck Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Today however, the chest-thumping, personality-bashing, rhetoric and vitriol of campaigning peaks with last call PNM and UNC rallies. Both in smaller areas—PNM at Eddie Hart grounds car park, UNC at Couva Multi-purpose hall.

The battlegrounds among the eight PNM-held corporations and the UNC’s six, will be the UNC corporations of Siparia and Chaguanas, and the PNM’s Sangre Grande corporation.

PNM chiefs, weighing the effect of Rowley’s “roti” comments on non-traditional PNM support are more concerned about bagging Chaguanas where PNM’s thrust has included pushing the daughter of a late former UNC minister and wooing Charlieville, once held by Jack Warner’s ILP, which hurt UNC in 2013 local govt elections.

UNC faces ILP competition in seven Chaguanas seats, but PNM officials are wary of projecting victory. PNM is banking more on reducing the UNC’s five-seat hold on Siparia (to PNM’s four) targeting two San Francique seats which UNC needs to hold. PNM lost one San Francique seat by 200 votes in 2013 when the ILP had a presence. ILP isn’t in the mix. The COP, contesting in Siparia is in another seat. Previous elections produced tight results since Siparia corporation encompasses PNM-held Pt Fortin and La Brea constituencies. UNC has support in adjoining Oropouche and Fyzabad. PNM is banking on low voter turnout. UNC is wary of supporters being “ incentivised” to turn. Therefore success lies in Monday’s ground game and parties’ election day machinery. Copping Siparia would propel PNM’s stocks symbolically since the corporation bears the name of Persad-Bissessar’s constituency.

PNM local govt campaign manager Franklin Khan and PNM’s Joan Yuille-Williams co-ordinating Siparia are particularly challenged to win it since defeat will affect their credibility. UNC co-ordinators include Dr Lackram Bodoe and MPs.

PNM has boosted “Grande” support in Cumuto and Manzanilla—with ex UNC faces—to hold the corporation.

UNC’s push, though aided by absence of the ILP (which split UNC’s vote in 2013) has to contend with National Solidarity Assembly’s five candidates.

PNM sources said despite crowds, they’re cognisant of parochial voting, “There are still two tribes in T&T.”

Whether those “tribes” messages on Monday will validate the PNM’s 14-month tenure (or resonate with Opposition concern), or pronounce on Rowley’s leadership (or propel decision on Persad-Bissesar’s future) remains to unfold.

That was Ramadhar’s response concerning his feelings about sitting among UNC colleagues in Parliament while COP fights the UNC in nine seats.

Monday will help COP, ILP and NSA gauge their positions, impact of intervention and futures.

Ramadhar’s set on developing “a greater force with potential to win the next general election, I’ll work towards that with others because T&T needs an alternative. It’s important to observe what happens Monday, learn from it and prepare to unite in a credible, competent union.”

“I’m disappointed the two parties are battling. No single party will win against PNM. Whatever we do now may make it difficult for us to have a united effort in 2020. But I’m committed.”

COP leader Dr Anirudh Mahabir says he’s “surprised” Ramadhar disagreed with COP’s solo thrust. Now on to Monday’s messages—and respective recipients.