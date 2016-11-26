MAN & CHILD: Beating baby

Kevin Baldeosingh

The baby couldn’t have been more than three weeks old. It lay on the dark-brown sofa crying, and the woman in white pants leaned over it and said, “Shut up.” Then she slapped the baby. The baby cried louder. The woman leaned over it again. “Shut up.” And slapped the baby again. And again and again, saying, “Shut up shut up shut up” as the baby cried and cried.

At the end of the viral video, the best I could hope was that the woman was mentally ill. But I didn’t think so —her Shut ups had a focused anger and her slaps were calculatedly vicious.

But this is the true tragedy of that horrific abuse—that woman’s actions are only an extreme expression of an attitude shared by many parents here in T&T.

If not mentally ill, the woman in the video is at least stupid in two ways: stupid for thinking that a baby can understand an instruction, and stupider for believing that punishment stops crying.

But, like her, many parents in this place think that two- and three-year-olds can understand far more than they do, and that punishing them teaches them correct behaviour.

(And, yes, I know that sparing the rod spoils the child; and, yes, I know that you know how to beat your child without abusing them; and, yes, you got licks as a child and look how wonderful you turned out. Now let’s move on to what actual research says.)

In T&T, according to a recent survey by the Children’s Authority, the areas with the highest levels of child abuse, which includes licks, are San Juan/Laventille, (14.4 per cent) Tunapuna/Piarco, (12.8 per cent) Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo (9.8 per cent) and Diego Martin (8.6 per cent). Except for Couva, these are also the areas with the highest crimes rates. Which is not surprising—surveys in many societies show that children who are regularly beaten are far more likely to be delinquent, to take drugs, and to get pregnant as teenagers.

In their book The Primordial Violence, psychologist Murray A Straus and his co-authors write: “An important difference between spanking and other disciplinary strategies is that, when a child repeats a misbehaviour for which he or she was spanked, parents...spank again and again, for as many times as takes to ultimately secure compliance…given the same consistency and perseverance with a recalcitrant child, non-spanking methods would not only work, but work better.”

Non-aggressive discipline techniques, such as saying ‘No’ and explaining why the child should or should not do something, are just as likely to stop misbehaviour as licks.

The difference is, that non-licks methods don’t teach a child to behave only when there is a threat or an authority figure around. The belief that children learn inner control from licks is simply not true.

“Children will learn to control or limit behaviour that is disturbing to adults only if those adults have show a similar consideration for them,” writes child psychologist Thomas Gordon in Teaching Children Self-Discipline. “Children will use self-control to follow rules when they have been given the chance to join with adults in deciding what those rules will be.”

This approach, however, requires patience and respect—and these are not traits that are pervasive in our culture.