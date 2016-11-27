FALSE FACTS

Kevin Baldeosingh

​One in every four women will be sexually assaulted in her lifetime; women earn less than men for the same work; more women are killed by domestic violence than in wars.

These are some of the claims routinely made by gender feminists in developed nations, especially in the United States. All are specious but, due to the influence of academic feminists (as compared to women’s activists who do real work) such claims have long been conventional wisdom, routinely cited by politicians and journalists in those countries. It is only in the past two decades that a pushback has started, with researchers questioning the source of these claims and, more often than not, finding that they are greatly exaggerated when not outright fictions.

Nonetheless, playing catch up to the metropole as usual, some local feminists have begun citing equally specious statistics, invariably without providing any sources for their figures. But at least this trend can be nipped in the bud, even though politicians here already pay at least lip service to gender ideas, no matter how baseless.

Let’s start with the claim that “women, on average, earn half of what men do”. Not so, says the Central Statistical Office. Overall, the average male wage in 2008 (the last Labour Force Report) was $4,640 a month and the female was $3,758. Among male officials and managers, the mean salary was just over $8,000 a month, while women earned $5,000. Among male professionals, the mean monthly salary was over $11,500 whereas for females it was just under $10,000. In the elementary occupations, men earned $2,800 and women $2,000.

Thus, we have an overall wage differential for 23 per cent between men and women. This, however, is not the whole story. First of all, there are more men than women in the labour force—74 per cent of men as compared to 52 per cent of women. This means that the average must be skewed in favour of men. Among managers and officials, there are 27,600 men and 21,400 women, while in the basic jobs there are just over 74,000 men compared to 47,000 women. In the professions, however, women outnumber men: 12,700 females compared to 11,500 males. But this is still not the whole story.

When you look at hours, men worked 39 hours per week, while women 38 hours. This would reduce the raw differential in wages, since men are getting paid more for more work. Among professionals—where, remember, women outnumber men—in the 33-40 hours range, 7,600 men work these hours compared to 9,800 women. However, of professionals who worked more than 41 hours a week, 129,900 were men compared to 59,600 women. Additionally, more men than women worked two jobs—4,100 compared to 1,700. All of which means that, once all these factors are considered, women most likely earn about the same as men or perhaps about 15 per cent less—either way, a far cry from “half on average.”

A second feminist claim offered as proof of women’s inferior status is that only 15 per cent of women exclusively own property. Now this figure could only be obtained if someone went through a random sample of land deeds and did a breakdown by sex. And, since I suspect nobody has actually done such research, this statistic is probably pure invention. But, even if it isn’t, it is meaningless unless a comparative figure for men is given. The implication that 85 per cent of propertied men own their land and house exclusively is absurd, because the average property owner in T&T is a married man or woman, who usually have joint title. Moreover, if we use the Household Budget Survey as a proxy, we see that just over 30 per cent of households are headed by females and, if we assume that being a head translates into ownership of property, this would mean that just under one-third of women own property exclusively. But, like I said, I don’t think any such data exist.

Finally, there’s the oft-repeated claim that T&T has an “epidemic” of domestic violence. The Oxford English Dictionary defines epidemic as “a widespread occurrence of an infectious disease in a community at a particular time.” But the number of women murdered in domestic violence incidents in T&T has remained steady at around 20 per year, even as the number of men killed overall jumped in the past two decades from 100 to over 300 annually. The 2010 Caribbean Human Development Report published by the UNDP found that in T&T eight per cent of people surveyed had experienced domestic violence. This hardly constitutes an epidemic and, in any case, nearly as many men as women experience violence from their partners and more men than women are killed by other men in domestic violence.

This last issue, in particular, shows the importance of factual analysis, since domestic violence cannot be effectively tackled from an ideological basis. “Truth is no enemy to compassion, and falsehood is no friend,” writes feminist philosopher Christine Hoff Sommers in her book Who Stole Feminism? Unfortunately, some gender feminists, unlike women activists, are more interested in furthering their own ideological agendas rather than actually helping disadvantaged women.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.