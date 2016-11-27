UNDERSTANDING THE MIXED SYSTEM

As the voters of Trinidad go to the polls tomorrow in the 14 local government corporations, they will once again be involved in voting in the only mixed system in the country. Many voters may not realise that their votes will count twice tomorrow.

There has been little public education about the mixed system of the first-past-the-post system for electing councillors and the proportional representation system for electing aldermen.

Local government corporations are the only public entities that are completely elected. Everyone is very familiar with the way that councillors are elected as that has been our tradition in the post-independence era. However, not everyone is familiar with the Hare method of proportional representation which is used for the allocation of aldermen.

Essentially what will happen after the councillors are declared elected is that the EBC will do a compilation of the total votes cast in each corporation for each party and then make allocations of aldermen to those parties based on the votes cast for each of them.

Each corporation has four aldermen, so it is obvious that for a party to qualify for one alderman it must earn at least 25 per cent of the total votes cast in that corporation.

So how will this work after the councillors are declared elected? Using the example cited in the Municipal Corporations Act, the formula would work this way in a corporation:

1. It is necessary to calculate the required quota that any party must earn in order to allocate one of the four positions of alderman to a party. This is done by dividing the total number of valid votes cast in the corporation by four. For example, if the total valid votes cast in a corporation was 25,916, that figure would be divided by four which is the number of positions of aldermen to be filled. Therefore, the quota which would be required to win one alderman in this case would be 25,916/4 which would yield a result of 6,479.

2. Having determined the quota, the votes earned by each party would then be divided by that quota. If for example, Party A earned 11,420 total valid votes, Party B earned 8,103 total valid votes, and Party C earned 6,483 total valid votes, then the allocations would be calculated as follows:

• Seat allocation for Party A—11,420/6,479 = 1.76

• Seat allocation for Party B —8,013/6,479 = 1.23

• Seat allocation for Party C —6,483/6,479 = 1.00

3. Having done the divisions, it is then necessary to eliminate all of the fractions which leaves the following allocations of aldermen to be made by the EBC:

• Allocation for Party A-1

• Allocation for Party B-1

• Allocation for Party C-1

4. These allocations only account for three seats. The number of vacant seats remaining to be allocated is one because only three seats were allocated from the divisions with only one more seat to be allocated.

5. The calculation of the allocation of the remaining vacant seat is then done on the basis of determining which party has the largest remainder of votes left after the quota is subtracted from their total valid vote in the corporation, which is done as follows—

(a) Multiply the quota by each party’s number of seats earned:

• Party A— 6,479 x 1 = 6,479

• Party B—6,479 x 1 = 6,479

• Party C—6,479 x 1 = 6,479

(b) Minus for each party from the total valid votes received from each party the figures under paragraph (a) above -

• Party A : 11,420-6,479 = 4,941

• Party B : 8,013-6,479 = 1,534

• Party C : 6,483-6,479 = 4

6. In allotting the remaining vacant seat, the party having the highest amount under paragraph (b) above (which is the largest remainder) will be allocated the remaining seat. That would mean that Party A with the largest remainder of 4,941 votes will be allocated the final alderman position, while Parties B and C will receive no allocation.

This methodology has introduced a new approach to electing our local government officials. Proportional representation has been fiercely resisted over the years ever since a mixed system was first recommended by the members of the Wooding Constitution Commission in 1974.

In many respects, the system introduced in 2013 was a replica of the mixed system that the Wooding Commission recommended for the national Parliament in 1974. The opposition to this was led by Dr Eric Williams in his eight-hour address to the House of Representatives in December 1974 when he opposed the Wooding Commission on this point and others.

In their first foray into proportional representation, the PNM earned 36 of the 56 aldermen for having contested all 14 corporations, while the UNC and COP that contested less corporations predictably earned less aldermen. The ILP was able to earn aldermen for the 100,000 votes that they got despite not controlling any corporations.

A mixed system, as an electoral reform, is better suited to our political culture that has only known the first-past-the-post system. Hopefully it will be kept.