How time is framed in Hinduism

The Hindu concept of time can be considered in various ways and in different perspectives. Apart from the broad global division of time, there are many other ways in which time is computed or calculated. Interestingly too, one must remember there are several universes with their own time schemes. This article is therefore confined to our sphere of existence.

Creation is cyclic and there are incalculable rounds of creation, presentation and dissolution of our world. In our world time can be considered differently according to the species existing in the world. The Padma Puran mentions that there are 8.4. billion species comprising: 900,000 aquatic life forms, 2,000,000 trees and plants life forms, 1,100,000 small insect life forms, 3,000,000 beasts and reptiles life forms and 400,000 mammalian life forms.

For those species, the duration of time or life may be significantly different. In a very real sense then, time is relative and varies from universe to universe. As an example, the world of the devas or celestials will be governed by different durations of time. While the generality of humanity, except for the ever living masters, is subjected to shorter time spans.

In Hinduism, time or kaal refers not only to what we consider clock time, but also death. Time in our world has finite limitations which are imposed on us and which conclude with death. In a world of material existence, time or life span can be exceedingly short, merest fraction of a minute or a few years. In this context, Hinduism posits time in a variety of ways.

One familiar measurement of time is varsh or year. Unlike the Georgian year which commences on January 1 and ends on December 31, the Hindu year commences in the month of Chaitra—usually around March. The lunar year is different from the solar year in this respect. It is usually a few days shorter than the solar year. As a result, there is an extra month, roughly every three and a half years, and this is known as the Adhik Mas.

Furthermore, Hinduism frames time as Uttarayana and Dakshinayan. Uttarayana refers to the northern solstice. This period is propitious for most religious and auspicious events, activities and undertakings. When the sun is in Dakshinayan or the southern solstice, several auspicious actions such as murti installations, upanayana ceremonies are suspended. Hinduism also uses key concepts such as tithi, karana, yoga and nakshatra as very significant measures of time. For example, the Hindu lunar month is divided into two pakshas (fortnights). The bright fortnight is described as Shukla Paksha and the dark fortnight as Krishna Paksha. Each of these two pakshas or fortnights contains fifteen lunar days.

The Hindu month is dissimilar to the solar month in a key aspect. While all the days in the solar month routinely has twenty four hours, the day or tithi in Hinduism has varying durations. A tithi or lunar day can be for small durations of time or well over twenty four hours in several instances. The tithi is not fixed for twenty four hours. The tithi is of great consideration in identifying the various religious observances.

Many of the religious observances are aligned to the tithi —Chaturthi (fourth lunar day) for the worship of Lord Ganesh, Ekadashi (eleventh lunar day) for the worship of Lord Vishnu, Ashtmi (eighth lunar day) for the worship of Devi (Divine Mother), Chaturdashi (fourteenth lunar day) for the worship of Shiva. In all instances, the measurement of time as well as duration of the tithi resolves around the start and end time of each tithi to determine the most appropriate day to observe each religious event. Calculations of the start and end time of each tithi is very important. The tithis also give a partial knowledge of what activities can be undertaken on a particular tithi. Hindus are well aware that the starting syllable for a new born is derived from the prevailing nakshatra at the time of birth. This is commonly known as the Rasi Name. Each nakshatra is subdivided into four equal parts called charanas. Each charan is linked to the astrological conclusions that can be made for a person when the birth chart is drawn. Apart from tithis and nakshatras as units of time, yoga and karma are also important for different reasons in determining what can be done and what should be postponed.

The concept of time in Hinduism is inextricably linked to our own experiences of recurring measures of time, and with knowing how these measures of time are calculated and identified for particular actions. Divisions of time in creation are composed of Shristi (creation), Stithi (preservation) and Daya or dissolution.

The time frames for each of these factors are different. All measurements of time assist us in creating patterns and rhythms in our secular and spiritual lives, and help us to derive meaning and significance in all that we perform. Ultimately though, time in Hinduism is to guide us to the wisest decision making to ensure that the eternal soul is released from mundane existence.