MY MEMORIES OF CASTRO’S CUBA

The passing of Fidel Castro aroused strong emotions on opposite ends of the spectrum. He is either reviled as a totalitarian monster with scant regard for civil liberties, or revered as a liberator who has achieved significant advances for that long-isolated country. The reality of life for Cubans is more nuanced than ‘either or’ check boxes. Having visited Cuba myself, I discovered that on this beautiful and terrifying island truth isn’t exactly a binary concept.

I travelled to Cuba in 2003 with a small group of friends. Over the course of two weeks I spent time in Havana, Cienfuegos, Santa Clara, Trinidad and Varadero. We deliberately ruled out hotels in favour of a more immersive experience.

Tucked away in an innocuous enough suburb of Havana was the first of four guest houses we settled on for this cross-country adventure. On arrival we were greeted by a woman with the countenance of a gargoyle. Not keen to suffer our rudimentary Spanish, she impatiently urged us inside, lest all the precious stale air should escape.

Through the universal language of finger pointing, we were shown our room. The air conditioning unit, which looked like the first of its kind, was framed by unsettling scorch marks on the wall.

On our first day in Cuba our host locked us indoors while she went out on an errand. At first I thought this was a harmless error. Upon her return with what she assured us was breakfast, she admitted under duress that we were locked inside for fear that we would leave without paying. Being trapped in a house with an AC unit with a history of violence was a worrying start to our trip.

Deciding not to take our chances with further imprisonment, we connected with another guest house operator who was also a doctor/flight attendant and, at the very instant we inquired of one, a tour guide. With backpacks, folding pesos and incomprehensible guide we plunged into the historic city.

We toured iconic landmarks such as the arresting Plaza De La Catedral and the imposing El Morro Castle which overlooks the bay entering Havana.

At every turn there were signposts to a past that loomed far larger than Cuba’s present. The Granma, a yacht that ferried fighters of the revolution from Mexico to Cuba in 1956, is displayed in the heart of Havana. Buildings, still pock-marked with bullet holes, have deliberately been left with their scars of insurrection.

Cuba has the measure of a nation umbilically connected to its portentous birth. It is difficult to gauge the influence of Fidel Castro in the lives of ordinary Cubans but he was spoken of with effusive fondness by many whom we met.

It is perhaps pride in how they perceived the values of the revolution that enabled them to endure an anaemic economy. Some believe the pressure of economic isolation enforced by the US has produced Cuba’s many diamonds; an impressive education system, top notch healthcare and an incomparable culture of art and music.

With my two left feet, I stepped into the famed Casa De La Musica in Havana. The dance floor was thick with young people, all of whom were dancing to salsa music like seasoned professionals. I was mesmerized by their sinewy grace as they spun, dipped and twirled with incredible precision and beauty. Could this Cuban culture have survived the cultural imperialism suffered by so many other nations without the benefit of extreme isolation?

But alongside heaving national pride, there was a discernible tension. Cubans, it was said, were discouraged from mingling with tourists. In instances where I sidled up to them, whether in a bar or at a visitors’ spot, they were markedly reserved. I was warned that conversations about the state of the country or politics were off limits. All the people I met censored themselves, their heads swivelling on their shoulders in search of prying eyes.

Other apparent restrictions were even more curious. When my group visited Trinidad, the guest house where we stayed served us lobster; a rare treat. We were asked by our host never to speak of it as the sale of lobster to tourists outside stated government permission was a crime punishable by imprisonment.

What people couldn’t say, the country said for them. Most of the food was a game of gastrointestinal roulette, infrastructure was crumbling everywhere. I wondered how on earth people got by. Senior doctors “earned” what was then the equivalent of US$25 per month.

No one was willing to explain the system of remuneration for work. I was only told that in many instances the state catered to the housing, food and transportation needs of most citizens.

This was the opposite side of Cuba that most of the people wouldn’t necessarily complain about, but admitted to when prodded enough. The Cuba I experienced was an island of immeasurable potential. Cuban people are blessed with more resources and promise than perhaps any other nation in the region.

I couldn’t help but come away feeling, though, that many of them would renounce it all for the intangible gift of self-determination.