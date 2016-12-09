FATCA ROUND THREE ON MONDAY

If all had gone as Government planned in Parliament yesterday, UNC MP Ganga Singh’s quip to Finance Minister Colm Imbert might have been the only spotlight moment.

“You looking much lighter,” Singh said to a grinning Imbert who shimmied as though shrugging off a load.

“Is Stuart (Young) who looking swamped—he run in here with one setta books!” Singh continued, truthfully noting Young’s earlier rushed and burdened entry.

Singh’s remarks, which drew laughter and return “fire” from PNM MPs, could have ended things on a good note. But less than an hour later into proceedings, Singh was among Opposition MPs grabbing briefcases and walking out on Government, leaving behind yesterday’s controversial Fatca legislation debate.

And Young was among angry Government MPs firing bitter condemnation at the Opposition exit.

There was no falling for the Opposition ‘s claim that they walked out in support of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar’s failed attempt to obtain debate on a motion concerning crime.

Fuming PNM MPs vented to empty Opposition benches, media present and TV cameras.

“They walked out on Fatca debate twice—we can’t pass this bill on our own, they’re guilty of dereliction of duty to the people . . . Chambers, business associations, the media, everybody should condemn them,” Attorney General Faris Al Rawi declared.

“They know we needed their support . . . they walked out (on the first debate) and came with a stage managed walk-out again,” thundered MP Fitzgerald Hinds.

“...I feel a genuine sense of disappointment, sadness, disgust and anger! I hold my head in shame!” fretted Young.

Where the chips of public support will fall regarding yesterday’s Opposition stunt and Government’s seizure of the opportunity to capitalise, remains to unfold.

Since word had circulated since Thursday that Fatca debate would have continued in Parliament next Monday, did the Opposition believe it had leeway yesterday to push its play?

National conversations will fluctuate between whether the UNC was right to emphasise that a debate on the burning national issue of crime was so necessary they felt compelled to walk out on debating Fatca, legislation that could shut down T&T’s economy if not passed by next February.

The walkout handed Government a position to reinforce arguments about their opponents’ earlier unwillingness with the legislation (and insert allegations about why UNC MPs may not want legislation that would assist in unearthing hidden funds).

Following PNM MPs’ complaints, Finance Minister Imbert, who had piloted the legislation, began concluding debate on the bill. Yesterday he appeared unperturbed that he was recently relieved of chairmanship of one of the most significant Cabinet sub-committees, Finance and General Purposes.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s move to shift that to Minister Stuart Young has been viewed as a dressing down for Imbert following recent controversial action and remarks.

When Rowley announced his Cabinet in 2015, he deemed Imbert best suited for Finance since he was “the most experienced minister with very high capacity for detailed work.”

The fact that Imbert had to apologise after his recent zero-zero-zero faux pas and rioting quip, after labour leaders grumbled, was likely the first sign he had been operating at a different level and needed to adjust.

If the need for the apology didn’t restore balance, loss of the F&GP portfolio to a Young (er) replacement could lead to doubt about whether Imbert is still Rowley’s right-hand man.

The chairmanship of F&GP—which examines notes on issues for Cabinet decisions—is often held by very experienced ministers, trusted by the Prime Minister.

In the Patrick Manning administration, Manning’s “right hand” Dr Lenny Saith once headed F&GP. Saith was Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Rowley is now emulating Manning by placing F&GP chairmanship with another Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister. Young is expected to eliminate any log jam of Cabinet notes. The new posting also allows Rowley to keep his finger on the pulse of issues coming to Cabinet.

It has further enhanced Young’s stock, making him the only “newbie” who has advanced so quickly. From minister in the office of the Attorney General/Legal Affairs, he became the PNM’s public relations officer, was assigned to the Office of the Prime , then was promoted to a full Cabinet Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

However some PNMites have “credited” Imbert with failing to bring out high turn-outs in last week’s Local Government election. General Secretary Ashton Ford had said Imbert co-ordinated the Diego Martin areas which had the lowest turnout (21.80 per cent). Ford also said the co-ordinator for the Port-of-Spain areas where turnout was second lowest (22.78 per cent) was POS South MP Marlene McDonald, not POSNorth’s Young.

Nevertheless Imbert will lead Monday’s Facta debate. Hopefully to uninterrupted and successful conclusion.