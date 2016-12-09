Speak out about sexual violence

Almost 40 years ago, Audre Lorde wrote: “We can sit in our safe corners as mute as bottles, and still we will be no less afraid.” Around the region today, women are posting sexual harassment, abuse and assault survival stories as part of the #lifeinleggings movement, precisely to overcome that silencing and fear.

The hashtag and postings were started by Barbadian women Ronelle King and Allyson Benn to highlight the pervasiveness of sexual violence. Can any of us say that we don’t know one woman who has experienced such threat, fear, harm and denial of choice, possibly many times?

They linked their initiative to Barbados’ 50th Independence and, therefore, to the impossibility of “development” without also ending gender inequalities.

Caribbean states have paid scant attention to the realities of rape culture while reframing 20 years of lip service into a story of “too much focus on women.” Yet, the courage it takes to share these stories suggests that silencing remains more dominant than safe space for women’s truths about their relationships, families, communities and nation.

Breaking these silences remains a risk. Families are invested in hiding stories of sexual predation, telling women that it happened in the past, or that it’s more important to just keep peace. People respond that, somehow, you must have looked for that because of your clothes, your job or smile.

Others’ trauma at hearing what happened to you has to be managed, sometimes making it easier to say nothing. It’s common to not be believed or to be blamed or seen as bringing down shame or wanting attention or, worse, as a joke.

Now isn’t the time to say not all men rape, assault or harass. Women are not accusing all men, they are simply no longer hiding what actually happened to them.

Women are not responsible for protecting themselves, for “men don’t molest decent girls.”

These stories begin when we are children and modesty provides no safety.

Women don’t want men’s protection, we want their solidarity. There’s one message that can change women’s #lifeinleggings, and that is that men’s sexual self-responsibility has no excuses.

From Bajan politicians to Guyanese indigenous women to Jamaican reggae singers to Trinidadian university educators to policewomen in St Vincent to disabled girls across the region, every kind of Caribbean woman has stories.

Imagine what it means when education, class privilege, fame, age, ethnicity or profession makes no difference?

Audre Lorde has written: “My silences had not protected me. Your silence will not protect you.” Almost 40 years later, in support of #lifeinleggings, Tonya Haynes, in the Caribbean feminist blog, Code Red for Gender Justice, wrote: “Women broke every silence. We spoke of street harassment: girl, yuh ***** fat! Principals who made no room for comprehensive sexuality education but slut-shamed girls who were themselves sexually abused. Rape by current and former partners.

“Years of sexual abuse by fathers, step-fathers, uncles, cousins. Stories of men who told us that they’re waiting for our four-year-old daughters to grow up. Men who offered jobs or rides or food or protection only to demand sex. Only to split our bodies open when we refused.

“Men who raped us because we are lesbian, because we are women, because we are girls, because they could.

“We exploded every myth about how good girls and good women are protected from this violence. That good men will protect us.

“That all we have to do is call in our squad of brothers and uncles and fathers. We asked, and who will women and girls call when our fathers and brothers and uncles assault them? We affirmed that asking men to protect us from male violence is not freedom.

“All men benefit from male privilege and unequal relations of gender which disadvantage and devalue women and girls. We demand autonomy not protection! We split this island open for every woman and girl who has had her body split open. We split this island open and let all the secrets fall out.”

If you want to break your own silences, there is a #lifeinleggings gathering, on Saturday from 4-6 pm, at the Big Black Box on Murray Street in Woodbrook. Go. Listen. Share. Let all our own islands’ secrets fall out.