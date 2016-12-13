WHAT THE CANARIES ARE TELLING US

The island seems to be cracking up. My view may be influenced by age. My friends, old men all, tell me the same. However they’re are more than enough young people complaining. Yet, men often become depressed with memories of the “good old days.” Women seem to take things more in stride.

My male friends tell me the early to mid-fifties were the golden days. Everybody knew their place. But freedom was in the air. Dr Williams was organising his political party.

Sparrow had began his ascent to the pinnacle of calypso. The steelbands were becoming accepted in black middle-class society. The Yanks were around but leaving, many with local girls, some never to return to their island so they could to pretend for the rest of their life that they were Irish. Rich boys could go anywhere and be greeted, and in some instances, protected from bad-johns.

Indians kept to themselves in the country. Occasionally some one was chopped to death in a village with a name, strange-sounding to a city boy.

Chinese lived in their shops. Portuguese in their corner rum shops. Both colonised in bed.

Wonderful stuff seen through the mists of time by old men with fading memories.

All I remember of the fifties was my father being “sent to Coventry” after he had a fight in an oil-camp club in South with an English ex-pat.

He was immediately fired, and, being unable to work anymore in T&T, emigrated to the Venezuelan oil fields as did so many unemployed young men in those days.

Now it’s Nigeria, Saudi or Aberdeen. Absent parents have been around a long time.

The pace seems to be increasing though. Stress is worse each month. With stress come mistakes and unusual situations.

Companies are laying off workers. Even Servol is downsizing. After a period where we had no outages in the Valley, electricity has gone five times in the last three months and fluctuations occur daily and almost hourly.

Perhaps that’s why the number of people voting in the last local elections in Diego Martin was the lowest ever?

Perhaps stress was responsible for the sorry level of political discourse during that election, characterised by talk of the cost of roti or the number of outside vs inside children.

Talk about playing to the lowest common denominator. With those comments I suppose there is a chance I will appear on the “most disliked list” of the PNM and UNC faithful.

The nervousness and nonsense appear in other ways. “Italian denies he caused T&T snail invasion!” An Italian businessman, resident in T&T since 1970 was accused by his neighbours (!) of introducing the snail, ten years ago. How ridiculous can neighbourhood spats get today? An argument over snails? Ten years ago? That’s news?

Another businessman was also in the news. The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) called on President Anthony Carmona, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and to top it off, Chief Justice Ivor Archie to protect them! Poor JTUM! Who was threatening them? President-elect Trump? DAESH? Mandrake? No! Local businessman, Frank Mouttet, better known for his letter-writing, had expressed his opinion at a T&T Chamber of Commerce seminar, that the Industrial Court, among other things, favoured workers and their representative unions. Ok. That’s his opinion.

Why this reaction? President, PM, AG and Chief Justice? Bit over the top? You all can’t defend yourselves using rational argument? Give us some stats on actual Industrial Court results? Laugh? Thing has to be blown out of proportion? Or is there more in the mortar than the pestle?

Yes, stress does buss pipe and make people behave strangely.

The mark seems about to buss on the banking system. People have finally began to speak out against the iniquitous banking culture which has worsened significantly since RBTT sold out to RBC. This is not a new problem.

Everyone I know has been grumbling for years. One of the best pieces of advice was given to me years ago by a fellow paediatrician who said: “No boy! Stay away from dem banks!”

However the real reason for the recent complaints has undoubtedly more to do with the lack of US dollars for small businesses and the man in the street, rather than any genuine concern about banking.

What really bothers me is this. Remember the story of the canary in the coal mine? Coal miners used to take canaries to work with them. The canary was a good indicator of an imminent problem, of suffocation, lack of air in the mine.

The canary in the coal mine is always the first to suffer or die whether in reality or in metaphor. It’s a signal that something terrible is happening, whether it’s a financial disaster, outbreak of a medical disease or political unrest. When the canary dies, the miners knew they were soon to follow if they didn’t run. In times of stress, it is always the weakest and most vulnerable who suffer first.

On Friday, Mary Moonan, the programme co-ordinator for Childline described a worrying trend among children: “suicidal thoughts from seven year olds.”

The Guardian reported that “children as young as seven and eight are contemplating suicide due to traumatic incidents in their lives.”

It’s not only what most people think, sexual abuse, that’s making them suicidal. There are many other stresses on them: empty houses, absent daddies, angry mummies, traffic woes, poor teachers. The pressure has reached down to the children and they are reacting.

While we fiddle, are they trying to tell us something?