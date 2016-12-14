SOLDIERING ON AGAINST SEXISM

Kevin Baldeosingh

If Trini men stop sooting women, fewer women will be raped and killed.

This is the argument put forward by gender feminists, who can be distinguished from equity feminists by their avant-garde T-shirts. Gender feminists assert that sexual assault exists on a continuum which starts with sooting and escalates to rape and ends with murder.

“Can any of us say that we don’t know one woman who has experienced such threat, fear, harm and denial of choice, possibly many times?” asked one leading local feminist. I certainly can’t but, in my defence, nearly all the women I know are good-looking. Were I committed to minimising the number of females in my social circle who do not get harassed by men, I would take decisive action, such as befriending more women who are plain, tented, or fans of Fidel Castro. But I have failed to do so, mainly because I have a weakness for beauty, intelligence and shaved legs.

However, it wasn’t until last week that I found out I was culpable in assaults against women. You see, as a professional writer for over 25 years, I have written more about women’s issues than any other male columnist, nearly all female journalists, and most I-refuse-to-accept-your-social-constructs activists. I lobbied for an end to child marriage years before it became paedophilia; for abortion law reform long before Zika made brain damage unfashionable; and for skettels’ right to dutty wine at beach fetes when weave was still middle-class. I was also one of the few heterosexual men who criticised bigotry against homosexuals, even going so far as to admit that I didn’t drink Stag.

Thus, for decades I believed I was a soldier against sexism. But now it turns out that I have not only been fooling myself, but have apparently been complicit in sexual assault against women, which gender feminists define as leering while minimum wage. This is because, despite my making common cause with equity feminists, I have also habitually taken gender feminists to task for their baseless theories, false data and failure to wax.

Thus, I am supposedly a supporter of what gender feminists call “rape culture,” which is not to be confused with what equity feminists combat by setting up an actual Rape Crisis Centre. The Oxford English Dictionary defines “culture” as “the customs, institutions and achievements of a particular nation, people or group,” meaning that gender feminists believe that rape is a customary achievement supported by the Parliament. As one Barbadian feminist from UWI’s Cave Hill campus asserted, “All men benefit from male privilege and unequal relations of gender which disadvantage and devalue women and girls.”

Like her Bajan colleagues who started the #LifeinLeggings social media campaign, she didn’t notice that her island has one of the highest rates of polygamous relationships in the world: meaning that, since the men at the top of the social ladder are breeding several women at a time, a cohort of young poor males are deprived of the basic privilege of reproduction. Indeed, throughout human history, twice as many women as men have left descendants, which is a rather curious phenomenon if ALL men have always benefited from the supposedly inferior status of females. It’s also rather strange, to my admittedly male mind, to argue that killing women benefits men as a group.

But, like I said, I only discovered all this last week, because it was only last week that the murders of women became tragic in this place, as distinct from being deplorable. It wasn’t tragic in October, when the body of 28-year-old Vanessa “Buffy” Ackie was found down a precipice off Morne Coco Road, because a body covered in tattoos doesn’t need vigils, media campaigns or leggings. Especially when that body reportedly traded sex for money which, as you know, is only acceptable within the holy state of matrimony.

What, then, can men do to reduce violence against women? I myself have never sooted women, even in my young days, although I admit that was partly because I could never get my lips in the right shape. I can’t even tell my male friends to not soot women, since I don’t know any men who do that. And, even if I see men harassing women on the street, I can’t tell them to stop without opening myself to the charge of sexism, because the same leading local feminist says, “Women don’t want men’s protection.” And, as an expert on gender, she presumably knows what all women want.

I myself have different solutions to reducing violence against women and the men who love them, but I confess that all I have to support my views are facts, logic and moisturising cream. Which, obviously, proves that I am an agent of the patriarchy.

Email:

kevin.baldeosingh@zoho.com

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.