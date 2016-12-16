No more ‘just the way things are’

We want T&T to be more secure. We’re in it for the good and bad times. We have a pact with the authorities to keep us safe. Currently, we’re experiencing some difficult times that we want to be over quickly. One way to keep us comfortable in this relationship is to provide useful information so we can assess things.

Information, depending on how it’s used, can paint a particular picture of crime and public safety. However, it should be for the entire criminal justice system and be quality-checked.

If “reported” crime figures are used, 2016 is really a mixed year. Murders are still hurting us badly. In 2015, there were about 420 murders and by the end of November 2016, we have matched that figure with a month still ahead. We added over 20 more by mid-December 2016 already.

Projections for other serious crimes for 2016 show we’re likely to surpass 2015.

Burglary and break-in for 2015 was 2,111 while for January to October 2016, it was 1,857—just 254 short of 2015 with two more months to go.

Robbery in 2016 was 2,469 while for January to October 2016, it was 2,091; just 378 short of the 2015 total. Larceny dwelling house was 237 in 2015 and already 202 up to October 2016. It’s possible for 35 more to occur in November and December 2016 to meet 2015’s figure.

For some other serious crimes, it seems that 2016 may be lesser than 2015. Wounding and shooting in 2015 was 600 and 434 for January to October 2016. If the average of 43 occurs per month, we shouldn’t reach the 2015 figure.

Larceny of motor vehicles in 2015 was 785 and for January to October 2016, it was 536. We doubt it will increase that drastic over the next two months.

Sexual crimes are on the decrease: 695 in 2015 and 409 for January to October 2016; unlikely to cross 2015’s figure.

The above is an example of data we need, ie, whether particular crimes increased or decreased and by how much.

However, there are many other data that we need including the detection/prosecution rates for specific crimes.

These rates say how many crimes that were reported to the police were eventually investigated and prosecuted. Did they change from last year? We want a high detection rate!

The conviction rates for each crime type are critical.

It’s the extent to which prosecutors were able to get a guilty verdict. If this is low, we need to know why the state isn’t winning its cases.

Also, what are the conviction trends for certain crimes, prosecutors, investigators, etc? Additionally, low convictions mean that there are criminals walking freely around. A scary reality!

We need to know to what extent ex-prisoners are re-incarcerated for other crimes. Baseline data were collected by Professor Ramesh Deosaran and Ian Ramdhanie.

How does this rate compare to last year’s and for particular crimes? For instance, are prisoners returning to prison more for gun-related crimes and less for sex-related crimes? We want a low prisoner recidivism rate!

We want data on the backlog of cases in the various courts. Are they being reduced, worsened, or the same and at what proportions?

What are we seriously doing to clear the backlogs? Are interventions working for some courts and crimes and not others?

Was the average time it took for criminal matters to be completed in the courts reduced, increased or remained the same when compared to last year?

Again, how does this vary by crime type? For example, is it that white-collar crime matters get dealt with faster or slower than armed robbery?

We’ll like information on the number of outstanding investigations and cases for comparative years. This case-closure rate will assist in building public confidence in the investigation process.

Also, what’s the number of cold cases and are they decreasing? Should top retired investigators be brought back on contract?

Information on not only the number of people who were given tickets and other punishments for traffic offences is needed, but also, what proportion of offenders were issued second and third sanctions? We’ll thus know if current punishments have a deterrent effect.

We’ll like data on the number of investigations, arrests, prosecution and convictions of white-collar criminals as compared to last year. How do these figures compare with blue-collar crimes?

There must be similar emphasis on these crimes too as it will greatly assist in feelings of fairness, equality and equity.

We’ll like information as to whether the types and severity of sentences prescribed by magistrates and judges for similar crimes are generally consistent understanding that each case is different.

There’s the public perception that disparities exist and we need to address such national concerns.

It’s important to get data on how many verdicts and sentences that were overturned or adjusted by higher courts and whether they are trends for particular crimes, judicial officers and courts.

We also have to honour our part of the pact by supporting the officers and systems.

However, like in any relationship, we must be guaranteed of confidentiality and safety as we share information especially as we’re in it for the long haul!

The CISPS has over 120 professional development courses for organisations and individuals on risk assessment, dispute resolution, fraud detection and prevention, corporate security, supervision and management, OSH policies, etc. Tel: 223-6999, 299-8636, info@caribbeansecurityinstitute.com or www.caribbeansecurityinstitute.com