BATTLES 2017 BEGIN—THA ELECTION, FATCA FIGHT

No one on the Government side in Parliament on Monday seemed to have known they’d have had to wait until 2017 to handle that day’s business.

They didn’t appear to have a hint of what was coming up that day. Or rather, who wasn’t coming.

PNM MP Terrence Deyalsingh was among PNMites ready to pull an all-nighter on scheduled debate regarding the controversial Foreign Account Tax Compliance (Fatca) legislation.

Sauntering in with a colourful wrap draped around his shoulder, Deyalsingh explained to colleagues, his level of preparedness—“I bring mih toothbrush, mih teddy bear and a blanket...”

PNM MP Marlene McDonald had been gleefully showing off a picture of herself giving a hamper to a constituent in a yellow UNC T-shirt. “I give everybody,” she declared.

Minutes later when proceedings began, McDonald, catching sight of empty Opposition benches, remarked, “A, A, but where de the Opposition?!”

Deputy House Speaker Esmond Forde subsequently told the full Government benches that UNC MPs Christine Newallo-Hosein and Fuad Khan had sought leave that day.

Other empty Opposition seats confirmed Hosein and Khan’s colleagues had apparently taken “leave” also. And Fatca drama unfolded from there.

Following that day’s hardline stance by Government and Opposition on Fatca, 2017 will open with political fight for the minimum three Opposition votes required for passage of the crucial legislation.

Monday’s scenario began building since the previous Friday when the Opposition walked out (on a failed crime discussion) and Government retorted by moves to conclude debate—leaving no room for Opposition reply.

The Opposition stated its opinion of that move via Monday no-show for debate.

In turn, Government called that bluff, going the distance of the final stage of proceedings to approve amendments solo—though it was forced to halt at the vote.

While both sides’ brinksmanship have caused standoff, someone will have to “blink” in January 2017 when Parliament resumes—weeks away from the US-prescribed February 2017 implementation deadline.

Government’s removal of clauses which the Opposition was concerned about, hasn’t softened UNC’s position.

The move still benefits Government since complaints on the stalemate have been shifted, towards UNC on whom business lobbyists have put the squeeze. Indeed, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had complained UNC wasn’t being “targeted.”

After T&T Chamber and Amcham appeals, the Bankers’ Association has asked for a meeting on Monday.

Eyes now on January for possible reset of the situation. Or further fight.

And not only on Fatca.

The other battle launching 2017 involves the January 23 Tobago House of Assembly elections.

PNM officials on Monday had tipped the mid-January poll and a five-week campaign.

Last weekend, Tobago PNM previewed its 12 candidates at a function.

Several PNMites said that as of now, the 2016 fight won’t be as easy as 2013 THA polls when the party “whitewashed” opponents winning all seats.

This, due to a different political—and economic—environment.

“We’re going after all 12 seats. My instructions are that machinery must be geared to increase the margin of victory in each,” Tobago PNM?chairman Standford Callendar said Thursday.

Other Tobago PNMites, saying it’s premature to talk “whitewash” at this point, noted this time, PNM is fighting Tobago parties rather than the common external enemy of the unpopular UNC/PP which they battled in 2013, causing record voter turnout.

“We’re not contesting or supporting any party,” UNC chairman David Lee reiterated.

Consequently, PNM officials don’t project the 2013 turnout of 70 per cent.

They’ve also noted recent low local government turnout in Trinidad—including in PNM strongholds like Diego Martin. (Diego Martin PNMites noted PNM got 83 per cent of the votes there while the 33 per cent the Opposition received in 2013 dropped to 17 per cent.)

PNM’s competitors so far include Watson Duke’s Progressive Democratic Patriots which boasts rising support in East Tobago where PNM has weaknesses and Duke’s populist Trump-style politicking has stirred interest.

Christlyn Moore’s Tobago Forwards; Tobago Transformation Movement led by former PNM Tobago East MP Eudine Job; and possibly TOP, participation are expected.

PNMites acknowledge possible impact from T&T’s economic issues affecting Tobagonians who historically cope with higher prices than Trinidad and ferry inefficiencies.

They’re monitoring lingering effects from the June Tobago PNM executive elections which split the group.

While most issues were resolved, the sensitive issue of selecting 12 THA candidates from 23 nominees stirred the pot especially regarding selection for London’s seat.

PNMites are attempting to keep winners and losers involved in election planning.

The election will test Tobago’s response to the conclusion of London’s THA leadership and successor Kelvin Charles’ chances.

A PNMite of several decades, he’s had only seven months to establish himself since June and, is an unknown quantity.

Christmas will only be preparation time, ahead of fights.