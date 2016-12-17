LACK OF STANDARDS FUELLING CRIME

We are a nation under siege with multiple, brutal murders becoming the norm in daily news coverage.

Robberies, burglaries and violent crimes, including rape and assault, also stalk T&T, some of which neither grab the headlines nor make it into the police station diary.

Citizens have little faith that reporting their victimisation to the police will produce positive results.

Indeed, there are some among us who believe reporting a crime to the police might trigger further victimisation.

The crippling anxiety afflicting society is further intensified by the reactions to unbridled criminality, from the bottom to the very top of the administration of national security.

In recent weeks, right thinking citizens remained puzzled at the peculiar responses of the police service and the Government to mounting evidence of the absolute collapse of law and order. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in the wake of Shannon Banfield’s killing, offered, “None is immune to evil.”

His commiseration was a statement of the obvious, and without any thoughts on how we might stem the daily slaughter of citizens, is of no value.

Indeed, the nation was gripped by the Shannon Banfield tragedy. We were all plunged into mourning when delivered the horrific ending we all hoped her family would be spared.

Shannon’s relatives believe the police could have done more to find her alive.

For their part, investigators assured they aggressively pursued all information, shifting responsibility to the IAM company, in which Shannon’s body was found.

They pointed to a lack of co-operation in gaining access to the CCTV footage of the downtown business.

IAM company owner, Ishmael Ali, told the media the police were given a contact number for the owner’s son, who had the password to access the CCTV footage, a number that was never called.

Perennially acting police commissioner Stephen Williams defended the actions of his officers, seemingly confident they did all they could with Shannon Banfield’s missing persons report. So that was that.

Another week would slip by with more murders and even more worrying; a dramatic looting at the Benefit the People Grocery in Barataria.

In what was a suspected case of arson for the purpose of looting, “the people” gathered en masse to collect their benefits. Police officers arrested no one.

One officer told reporters this looting was happening because the media highlighted the looting of a wholesale supermarket at Prizgar Road in San Juan just a few days before.

So it’s the media, not the wanton lawlessness of criminal citizens or the ineptitude and laziness of the police, that were responsible for the post-natural disaster style raid on the Barataria grocery.

Based on media reports, looters were using cutting tools to gain access to the building.

It would seem, even to a casual reader of these events, that this was an ongoing crime by a large mob.

The atmosphere was undeniably insurrectionist in nature, yet the police response was languid to the extent that one woman asked an officer when they would be leaving because “they have to fix up.”

It is not unreasonable to have expected the police to disperse the crowd and arrest perpetrators to send a message that looting cannot be tolerated.

Instead, police officers advised the beleaguered owners that they would not maintain a posting at the burnt-out grocery and they would need to hire private security.

Taxpayers foolishly expect officers to protect and serve not “advise and abandon.” Minister of Everything Stuart Young says the Government has no control over the police and is not responsible for the investigation and prosecution of crime.

There are constitutional impediments to the state’s direct intervention in the management of the police service.

Mr Young’s remarkably cool response, however, suggests a distressing detachment from the realities faced by us, the victimised.

He is not alone in his hands-off approach.

The Prime Minister’s own expressions of frustration over the crime problem doesn’t inspire confidence.

With Dr Rowley speaking the exasperations of an ordinary citizen, one wonders why we need any of these politicians at all. Their hands are tied and we are hog-tied by bandits and that’s just the way it will be.

The police, the acting police commissioner and the Government face not even a fraction of the thunder heaped on Gibbs and Ewatski when they took on the top cop jobs.

The Canadians were flagellated by the Government, the opposition, the police service commission, the police welfare association and... you, the citizens.

Gibbs and Ewatski may not have had all the answers to our crime woes. But their efforts to get officers out of the stations and working a daily beat on the streets seemed like the basics of a solid anti-crime strategy.

Now, the same society that couldn’t sit still when the “foreigners” tried to take on crime, have given all those “competent locals” in charge an open-ended pass.

The absence of standards and accountability is oxygenating this atmosphere of criminality. It will only get worse until those in authority are made to answer for their apathy and inaction.