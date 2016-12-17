MAN & CHILD: The danger of protection

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

Last week, my three-year-old daughter Jinaki slipped on a bucket lid in the bedroom and fell face-first onto a padded storage box. Her lip bled profusely and she may lose one of her front teeth. Last Wednesday, I stepped into the bedroom for 30 seconds to get my phone while my 19-month-old son Kyle was out in the corridor.

When I came back out, he had gone into the bathroom, mounted the plastic step in front of the face basin, and was brushing his teeth.

Which is good, because at the rate he’s going I don’t think his baby front teeth will last until he’s six, either.

We have made our house as child-safe as possible, of course.

Jinaki tripped because she was playing in the bedroom and had scattered items all over the floor.

As every parent knows, it’s useless to tidy up until the children are finished playing. And Kyle will surely give himself a buss mouth soon because, well, he’s a boy.

Now undoubtedly we could prevent these relatively-minor mishaps—if, that is, we wanted to hover over the children constantly.

But, in the long run, protecting your children too much leaves them ill-prepared for the challenges they will face when they get older.

After all, even if we protect them when they’re small and continually in our company, what do we do when they become teenagers and want to lime out of sight of Mommy and Daddy?

Some parents do in fact still keep a pretty tight rein on their teenage children. But, even if the children don’t get to be on their own until they’re 20, what are the effects?

They will be uneasy in normal social situations, such as the workplace; they will be bad at dealing with stress, having always had Mommy and/or Daddy to handle it; and, worst of all, they will be poor judges of other people’s character. In Trinidad these days, that can get you killed.

Put another way, if you want your child to be a competent adult, you have to let them make mistakes as children.

Now you may read that sentence and think that’s easy to do. But suppose the mistakes include driving fast? Having sex? Taking drugs?

The hard fact is, you can never prevent your children from doing any of these things, if they are so inclined.

The best that you can do, as a responsible parent, is take measures to make them not so inclined or, if they ever do, ensure that they are prepared to handle the risky activity.

Thus, I let Kyle play in the driver’s seat of my car from now.

When he and his sister are old enough to understand, they will both be told how babies are made (and by “old enough,” I mean five or six years old, if not before).

And I hope they will be personable enough, and trust their parents enough, to have a support network if they ever decide to experiment with drugs.

That is all you can do as a parent. To try and do more is to stress yourself, and perhaps undermine your child’s future as an independent adult.