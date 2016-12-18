HOW TO STOP MURDERS

Kevin Baldeosingh

Here are four measures which, if implemented, have a high probability of reducing the murder rate by half or even two-thirds within a three-to-five-year time frame.

• Repeal the minimum wage

• Stop the Unemployment Relief Programme

• Legalise drugs

• Provide anger management counselling for women

Obviously, these are non-obvious policies. But the standard recommendations made ad nauseam by experts and laymen—more equipment, more personnel, more laws, more punishment—have failed to reduce homicides to any significant degree. Remember what they say about repeating the same actions and expecting different results?

Let’s start with the minimum wage. Economists from developed countries agree that minimum wage laws are most harmful to the most economically vulnerable cohorts in the society. Economists from T&T have done no research on this issue. However, there is no technical reason why the arguments proffered by real economists shouldn’t apply to this place: to wit, that a minimum wage hampers the entry into the labour force of (a) unskilled workers; (b) low-skilled workers; (c) cohorts that employers may be prejudiced against.

Since a minimum wage law forces employers to pay a certain salary, employers will naturally favour individuals who already have the skills or other attributes required for their business. In an open labour market, all an unskilled or low-skilled people can offer to a prospective employer is a cheaper wage rate. The employer is therefore more likely to hire that individual and train them on the job. The argument also applies to higher-skilled people to whom employers may object because they come from a high-crime community. Thus, in T&T, the minimum wage law helps exclude young black males from the labour market: and that, of course, is the same cohort who is most likely to turn to crime to make a living before dying.

This is related to the URP, which in its first incarnations as the Special Works Project, was intended to provide money—to say “work” would be misleading—for people with criminal records. Inevitably, the programme became a vote-catching device, but it wasn’t until the late 1990s that the phenomenon of gang leaders and government funds formed an unholy political alliance that, in the first decade of the 21st century, helped triple T&T’s murder rate as the URP annual budget soared to $300 million. Although no less a personage than then-High Court judge Anthony Carmona spoke of the link between URP and crime, the Patrick Manning administration saw no need to investigate this possibility.

My own analysis revealed two significant trends: first, the murder rate for URP employees between 2003 and 2008 was five per 1,000 people as compared to a national rate of three per 1,000; second, although murder victims in every society are typically males between 18 and 25 years old, T&T by 2006 developed a statistically unlikely cohort of 30-year-old males being murdered. This occurred around the same time that the Manning regime raised the qualification age for URP to 30 years and over.

But URP may only be one tentacle of the murder spree that has gripped this country for the past 13 years. Even before the increase in URP funding, drug trafficking was spurring homicides, especially after the execution of the Dole Chadee gang in 1999 and the killing of the King brothers and other drug leaders in that decade left vacuums to be filled by lesser lieutenants. Legalisation of marijuana and cocaine would, in one fell swoop, cut the profits of the drug barons and remove the incentives for gang murders. Even if legalization does create more addicts in the society, it would also ensure fewer inmates and more live young men who, in the absence of a minimum wage, would be available for productive work. The benefits far outweigh the costs.

Finally, there is the issue of anger management for women. I include this measure only because, although ten men are murdered to every one woman, not one male murder arouses any public outrage. However, if we do want to reduce the number of women murdered, then women in violent domestic relationships must get anger management counselling, since domestic violence (DV) accounts for two-thirds of all female homicides. All the available data show that, in such situations, women are usually also violent and, frequently, the initiators of aggression. Unfortunately, what social psychologists call the WAW premise—“Women are Wonderful”—has prevented a therapeutic approach that makes women and men culpable, instead of men alone. This men-are-evil-beasts attitude also hampers the investigation of non-DV murders, since most women are killed by people they know well—yet, apparently, the police haven’t even checked to see if any IAM employees are members of the church which Shannon attended or Republic Bank customers whom she might have been familiar with.

I need hardly add that none of these measures will ever be implemented. Should the Government suggest repealing the Minimum Wage Act, the trade unions would be up in arms, because trade unions only care about unionised workers and their monthly dues, which ensure that trade union leaders can live in capitalist luxury. Similarly, even revamping the URP would fuel accusations about impoverishing black people; legalising drugs would outrage the religious leaders who want God to be the only drug controlling people’s brains; and anger management for women would be dismissed by the gender feminists as another patriarchal plot.

In conclusion: expect another 400-plus murders for 2017.

Email: kevin.baldeosingh@zoho.com

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a History textbook.