WASTING TAXPAYERS’ DOLLARS

Mickela Panday

​While the nation continued to reel under a murderous crime spree, our politicians, instead of finding ways to ease our citizens’ pain and suffering, yet again used the Parliament to distract attention from more revelations of wanton wastage of taxpayers’ money.

The ongoing FATCA parliamentary posturing and the Opposition Leader’s ejectment from Parliament when she refused to abide by the Speaker’s refusal to allow debate on the issue of crime (on the ground that she was invoking the wrong Parliamentary Standing Order), both diverted the media’s and the country’s attention away from the shocking disclosure in Parliament on the previous day that the now infamous People’s Partnership appointed Clico Enquiry cost the taxpayers $109 million, of which a staggering $89 million was spent on the commission’s professional fees.

The sole Commissioner of Enquiry Anthony Colman alone was paid 1.2 million pounds sterling. He delayed in sending his report to the President, who then relayed it to the Prime Minister to be laid in Parliament. However, the Prime Minister instead sent the report to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who advised that the report not be made public to avoid compromising the ongoing criminal investigation. So the report is buried and unlikely to see the light of day in the foreseeable future. Put another way, the Clico Enquiry was a colossal and complete waste of time, sadly, very much like the 1990 Coup Enquiry and the infamous Las Alturas Enquiry.

The irony, of course, is that over $100 million (not counting the fees spent on Central Bank and Ministry of Finance lawyers) was wasted, when it could have been used to put more beds in our hospitals, fix our roads and schools, and stem crime, thus improving the lives of all our citizens.

It is obvious that the only people who really gained any benefit from the inquiry were, of course, the commissioner and the lawyers. Starting with the foreign players, according to the documentation laid in Parliament, apart from Commissioner Colman—in approximate figures—Peter Carter, QC, received 25 million, Edward Glasgow, QC, 11.6 million, Marion Mason 8 million, and one Ian Marshall 4.5 million— all paid in pounds sterling. Close to $50 million in professional fees paid to commissioner’s foreign counsel and over $62 million if Commissioner Colman’s fees are included, in a Republic, 50 years after Independence. And what was the barometer used and by who in order to determine whether these fees were reasonable? Or was that exercise conducted at all? If not, why not?

And then the local junior counsel to the commission: Shankar Bidaisee $9.5 million, Varun Debideen $6.1 million, (now UNC Senator) Gerald Ramdeen $5.8 million, and Celeste Jules $3.3 million, totalling $24.7 million. Again, was there any consideration given to whether these fees were reasonable and justified when they appear to be exorbitant to the extent of being outrageous? And what were the criteria used to select these junior attorneys, over far more obviously experienced local counsel of over 20 years experience and more?

And how will two of them answer the publicly revealed complaint by Commissioner Colman to the President, explaining his delay in compiling and submitting the report, that the said two, “proved to be so incompetent, inexperienced or lacking in any sense of professional responsibility that they became unavailable or only partially available”. In light of that public censure, how will they justify the retention of their fees which total $11.9 million? Do they have an obligation to refund the taxpayer? And should Commissioner Colman be allowed to avoid his responsibility by blithely passing the buck? Why didn’t he have the services of these two attorneys terminated and have hired replacements who had the requisite competence, experience, and sense of professional responsibility?

As if that wasn’t enough, to criminally prosecute a few people who had been summoned to the inquiry but had failed to attend, one local senior counsel was paid just under $1 million, another just under $250,000, a local junior counsel (now UNC senator) was paid over $500,000 and another $250,000, all of this to get few failing to attend to each pay a fine of $2,500! Whatever became of those matters?

The administrative price of the inquiry was the icing on the cake of waste and profligacy, including, eg, $3 million in airfare, $1 million in hotel accommodation, $5.4 million to rent offices for the inquiry staff, $3.6 million to pay staff, over $750,000 in renting photocopiers and other supplies, and over $100,000 in car rental for Commissioner Colman.

Like the PNM appointed Uff Commission of Enquiry into the construction sector (most of whose recommendations have been ignored), the Clico Enquiry was a colossal waste of time and money, which served only on occasion to serve up salacious “revelations” during the course of the hearings, but ultimately served no real or useful public purpose.

The time has therefore come for governments to stop wasting taxpayers ‘dollars on that which ultimately serves to only enrich a few. Governments need to prioritize the needs of the people. And whilst it cannot be denied in a time of economic hardship difficult choices will have to be made, they must not shirk their responsibilities and repeat the mistakes of the past.