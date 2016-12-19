Dragon gas deal is unethical, anti-science

The Dragon gas field deal which would see T&T finance a gas pipeline from Venezuela to supply T&T’s struggling energy sector is unethical, anti-science, politically risky and shows a lack of planning towards the post-fossil fuel economy.

The deal trades gas for human rights. It gives recognition to an increasingly internationally isolated, authoritarian leader whose own democratically elected National Assembly accuses him of having staged a coup. There is the likelihood that the National Assembly will not ratify the agreement and that a post-Maduro government will disown it.

Dragon disregards the climate science that tells us that we must keep all untapped fossil fuel reserves in the ground if we are to avert cataclysmic climate change.

Far from being a solution for economic problems, the Dragon deal is a continuation of the single commodity fossil fuel economy, the end of which has already been agreed to by world leaders who want to combat climate change.

T&T is a Small Island Developing State, at increased risk of climate change. Among the threats are sea level rise, drought and extreme weather. These events can lead to loss of property and livelihoods, more poverty and more crime.

Extracting more fossil fuels, while being aware of climate science, is a denial of the human rights of Trinidadians and Tobagonians, whose lives will be impaired by this agreement.

The lawsuits that the tobacco industry has suffered as a result of its unethical policies and dangerous products should also be directed at leaders who knowingly put their citizens’ lives and livelihoods at risk by what can now be considered climate crimes. Who knows, there may one day be an International Climate Court at which leaders will be asked: “What did you know, and how did you act?”

To be on the right side of history, we must follow one of our moral leaders, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Tutu has called for an anti-apartheid style boycott of the fossil fuel industry. This includes all investments in fossil fuels, rejection of sponsorships paid for by fossil fuel and even social events. Dancing with a dictator to celebrate more fossil fuels to kill the earth, like Dr Rowley did with President Maduro at the signing of the Dragon deal in Caracas, would not get the Archbishop’s nod of approval.

In recent climate news, shrinking glaciers have caused a state-of-emergency drought in Bolivia; a 1,000 ft thick block of ice the size of Trinidad is snapping off of Antarctica; and Trinidad’s North East suffered a devastating mini-storm that left rural communities in Matelot and Madamas cut off and caused millions of dollars of infrastructural damage.

It is difficult to say what the role of climate change was in that storm but it was exactly the kind of extreme weather event that scientists warn will become more frequent.

The economy is spiralling out of control, at the last count it had nosedived—eight per cent GDP, but who knows how much it is today? Part of T&T’s governance crisis is that accurate data is hard to come by. Fact is that few countries enter an eight per cent crash and come out of it without something breaking. It is understood that the PM and his cabinet are panicked about a moment that we have known would come for decades, but to get out of this hole, it is time to stop digging.

The Dragon deal is an act of economic desperation. Economics and the environment often go hand in hand, and in this case science, ethics and respect for democracy as well. Let’s be clear: T&T needs economic reforms. Just like Eastern Europe needed reforms after communism, so do we need them too.

The term diversification is always used but diversification will fail without reform. The State dominates the economy, with bloated ministries and a multitude of state companies run by 4,000 or so politically appointed “state board members,” often with no qualification other than a party card.

Government uses its resources to compete directly with the private sector for employees and resources. It wastes tax payers money on subsidies that have negative returns. T&T’s economy is strangled by government while benefiting little from governance.

Climate change is the biggest threat on the horizon. T&T must prosper to have the resources to adapt and mitigate the climate events we know will happen. Prosperity does not depend on science-defying gas deals with dictators.

It depends on unleashing our people’s innovativeness in a liberalised economy, with safeguards for the environment, and a capable public service that serves the needs of the people, rather than act as a voter bank.