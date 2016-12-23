Catching the big fish

There should be an equal attack on blue and white-collar criminals. The public often hear about all kinds of plans and operations for blue-collar crimes, but don’t usually hear about such for white-collar ones. Of lately, we hear about FATCA legislation and a new suite of legislation to come in 2017, as announced by the Attorney General, to deal with these “high-class” criminals.

There are a number of laws on our books to deal with financial crimes. We will deal with the Integrity in Public Life Act (No. 83 of 2000 and amended in No. 88 of 2000), one such law to catch some “big fish” here.

Who are the “big guys” according to this law? Ten categories of people in public life are identified, namely, members of the House of Representatives, members of government, parliamentary secretaries, members of the THA, members of municipalities, members of local government authorities, senators, judges and magistrates appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, members of boards of all statutory bodies and state enterprises including those bodies in which the state has a controlling interest, and permanent secretaries and chief technical officers.

Interestingly, a high court judgement (No. 1735 of 2005) ruled that members of the judiciary are not subject to the Integrity in Public Life Act of 2000 and thus not required to declare.

To prevent corruption by people in public life, this law stipulates that they disclose their income, assets and liabilities of themselves, their spouses and children. This law also aims to regulate the conduct of such people exercising public functions and to preserve and promote integrity of public officials and institutions.

The instrument to implement this law is the Integrity Commission. People in public life identified above are required to submit their forms. The Integrity Commission shall examine them to ensure compliance with the requirements. It may request additional information or explanation. If satisfied, a Certificate of Compliance is issued to the person.

Once there are breaches, the Integrity Commission can take the necessary action it deems appropriate by asking for further information, requesting meetings, setting up a tribunal, etc. It may even ask declarants to have their information certified by a chartered accountant. Offences can be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and a formal report is sent to the President.

Breach this law and face a hefty fine and lengthy imprisonment! The following are some key breaches: failure without reasonable cause to furnish the Integrity Commission with the declaration, knowingly making a false declaration, failure without reasonable cause to give such information or explanation that the Integrity Commission or its tribunal may require, and failure without reasonable cause to attend any enquiry and knowingly giving false information to it.

If a person is found guilty of an offence, on summary conviction, he’s liable to a $250,000 fine and ten years imprisonment. Further, where the offence involves a deliberate non-disclosure of property that’s located in T&T, the property can be forfeited to the state. And, where the property is outside of T&T, an order may be made for the equivalent value to be paid to the state.

Additional powers of the Integrity Commission are to investigate complaints on breaches of the Act or the commission of any offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, to examine the practices and operations of public bodies in order to facilitate the discontinuing of corrupt practices, to advise and assist heads of public bodies of changes in procedure and practices that are necessary to reduce the occurrence of corrupt practices, and to engage in public education programmes to foster understanding of standards of integrity.

To catch some “big fish,” the Integrity Commission also has the power to take on its own initiative an enquiry into breaches of the Act, or any allegation of corrupt of dishonest practices. In executing its functions, the Integrity Commission has the power to summons people as well as require various reports, documents, etc, to complete its investigations. The Integrity Commission, on paper, seems all set to prevent and deal with corruption by these public officials!

Members of the public aren’t excluded from participation! They can make reports to the Integrity Commission on allegations or complaints that a person in public life or a person exercising a public function is contravening the Act, or where there’s a conflict of interest in relation to the Register of Interest or where an offence is being committed or has been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This can be done in writing to the Integrity Commission. However, a person who knowingly and mischievously makes or cause to be made a false report or misleads the Integrity Commission can be fined $500,000 and imprisoned for ten years if found guilty.

While the current law deals with these ten classes of public officials, serious consideration should be given to have similar legislation that requires other types of public officials like procurement officials, law enforcement, correction and military officers, licensing and immigration officers, etc, and once again, judicial officers to make declarations to a similar independent body.

