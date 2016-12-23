Rural farmers continue to share indigenous knowledge and invite all in T&T, especially policy-makers and administrators, to share in the local version and vision of a better future through supporting healthy eating, education, environment and economy. The final outreach of the 30 voluntary “BE LOCAL IN 2016” programme of activities was delivered to the Laventille West constituency in partnership with MP Fitzgerald Hinds recently, being the second year that our “Eat Local Day” celebration moved from the valleys to the hills.

Although we have spent millions of dollars over the years on public relations campaigns that sought to mimic the approach of the wider world, it has arguably wasted opportunities and possibly weakened the national appreciation and understanding of the local food industry.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has spoken repeatedly about patriotism, what we can do for our country, volunteerism and leadership deficits on several national issues. The public awareness, education and engagement projects that the Tableland Pineapple Farmers Association, supported by other groups such as the National 4-H Council, T&T Field Naturalists’ Club, and the Felicity Charlieville Fishing Association, has been involved in over the years starting at the grassroots level are the epitome of that.

Our message at this time is simple—we are what we eat. We do not want our people to be fast, cheap, easy or fake—as with the recent imported chicken and “plastic” rice scare, but to be real, especially about giving voice to the voiceless on any national development agenda.

Grass-roots people need to know how international credit ratings and other prevailing macro-economic factors will impact their livelihoods, purchasing power and capacity to survive among competing interests. This is becoming increasingly important as the ECLAC 2016 report estimates that the T&T economy declined by 4.5 per cent this year following contractions of 0.6 per?cent and 0.5 per cent in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The report indicated that the current account deficit widened as a result of reduced goods exports but I contend since the discussions on the 2016/2017 budget that T&T annual food imports approximate TT$5.5 billion and is expected to rise given the exchange rate pressure. The capacity to maintain our affinity for imported food is evaporating, critical in a developing, import-dependent nation with an economy anchored on the rents of an energy sector faced with declining returns.

We continue to miss the fact that if T&T continues to run at a deficit, we can find ourselves in the position of Venezuela and Barbados as neighbouring examples. Standard and Poor’s downgraded Barbados six notches to B-, which are junk bonds or non-investment grade bonds a few months ago. Among the reasons cited were its persistent fiscal and current account deficits.

We have been slow in addressing the need for more capital investment, improving irrigation, infrastructure and, above all, to bring policy reform—market reforms, trade reforms, factor market reform (land, labour etc), forestry sector, water, technology, R&D and extension services and have subdued the responsiveness of the agriculture sector.

This involves a focus on responsible and timely data collection and reporting that informs investment and production decisions irrespective of geographical location and technology constraints. It should also see better relations between the decentralised staff of the Ministry and farmers, for example.

We can make conscious decisions around consumption, reducing, reusing, and recycling. When we consume food that was grown locally, we make choices that promote true sustainability—while directly supporting those who are supporting us—farmers, fishers, niche market entrepreneurs, local manufacturers and those along the food value chain.

Giving respect must be seen as reciprocal in the struggle for national food security and sovereignty. Against these measures alone, looking at our consumption behaviour and the lack of appreciation of many contributions to society today, the food and agriculture sector in T&T is not sustainable.

In time of a perceived crisis, ad hoc measures often take precedence over plans, and, even more seriously, governments are not only ready to abandon their long-heralded policies of diversification, but may be willing to implement measures that directly contradict them.

We continue our call for inclusive policy-planning and action which requires that the communication channels within the sector be opened for broad and even-handed engagement of all stakeholders, including the citizenry. Our country does not have a coherent national policy framework which considers sustainable agriculture and rural development.

All countries need to assess comprehensively the impacts of such policies on food and agriculture sector performance, food security, rural welfare and international trading relations as a means for identifying appropriate offsetting measures.

We lobby for increased public education, awareness and engagement on the local food industry, not only as we celebrate 100 days of Christmas, but throughout the year. The message is as broad as what have we been feeding our babies to us as adults; to protecting the men and women who feed our country.

May God bless all of you, our villages, communities and our country as we look forward to a fruitful and cohesive 2017.

Agricultural Economist, Omardath Maharaj