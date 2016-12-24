MAN & CHILD: Santa baby

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

“We are not here to lie to the children,” I heard the owner of my daughter’s pre-school telling her staff as I walked in to collect Jinaki.

“What the aunties lying to you about, sweetie?” I asked as Jinaki came out.

It turned out that the school’s head tells the children that there is no Santa Claus. She lets them know that it’s their parents who buy the presents and put them under the Christmas tree.

Now I have no problem with this—indeed, if the pre-school wasn’t already doing so, my child might have been the one to “burst the children’s bubble,” as one of the aunties put it. Because my principle is to answer any question my children might ask honestly, insofar as they can understand my answer. So although there was a Santa handing out presents at the pre-school’s Xmas party, Jinaki described him as “somebody dressed up like Santa Claus.”

Does it make a difference whether we let our children believe in Santa until they figure it out themselves, or whether we let them know early that no such being exists? I don’t think it does. Developmental psychologist Alison Gopnik in her book The Gardener and the Carpenter writes that “even the youngest children are actually quite good at sensing the subtle cues that make history, fact and reality fundamentally different from fantasy and fiction (and) “quarantine” the pretend and fictional worlds from real-life consequences.”

I make this explicit with Jinaki. Many of the bedtime stories I tell her include monsters—standard ones like vampires and zombies (both of which she can talk like) and inside-family ones like the Greedy Monster (who steals our pasta and fish) and the Under the Bed Monster (which Jinaki will turn into if she slips off the side of the bed). But Jinaki knows that monsters don’t exist in the real world, which in conversation sometimes leads to phrases like “I’m pretending the witch is real, Daddy.”

So the reason that belief or non-belief in Santa has little or no effect on a child’s psychological development is that Santa belongs to the pretend realm. However, the pretend realm is not the same as the Other-World realm, which includes the supernatural, magical and religious. “By the time they are ten years old or so, children treat factual and scientific claims, fictional and pretend claims and magical and religious claims differently, even in highly religious communities,” writes Gopnik.

The fact that most adults believe magical and religious assertions which are contradicted by science shows that that Other-World exists in a different category in the human brain. Both children and adults come to have what Gopnik calls a “double-consciousness,” believing both factual and magical explanations for events and phenomena.

As a parent, I prefer that my children not end up in that state, which is also called “cognitive dissonance.” For one thing, maintaining coherent functioning while continuously reconciling inconsistencies takes up brain bandwidth, although it may also reduce stress by smoothing interactions with similarly dissonant peers. But for me it would be irresponsible to hamper my children’s potential by fooling them, even though my first responsibility is to help them become adults who make their own choices—including believing in things which are neither real nor true