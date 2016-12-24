MERRY CHRISTMAS ANYWAY

You’re totally crushing Christmas this year!

Everything’s ready.

Yes, people, plenty red. Was on sale.

Curtains up (check). Floor polished (check). Larder stocked (checkered tablecloth).

Presents (purchased via cheque). Pocket (don’t even bother to check).

Church tonight? (raincheck).

That’s how we roll. And we will, despite comrade Ancel Roget’s grrr-rumbling and OWTU headquarters’ new sign: “Coming soon to an Industrial Court near you.”

Great thing about T&T is, you can laugh at those unlucky S.O.B.s shovelling snow, when the coldest thing around you is Trincity Mall air-conditioning and a Carib (or your wife—take your pick).

Who needs snow?

America’s incoming Leader of the Free World, is set to “freeze” the rest of the world out. US first. USSR bro-mance, second. He’s happy as his comb-over when hairspray hits it.

You meanwhile, have to pay taxis in quarters which they diss. They’ll realise coins are money when Colm Imbert hikes the gas price—and you start walking to work. And not because OWTU strike.

There’s no Christmas lights because keeping TTEC in the “black” makes you see red every two months.

“Bill” isn’t a popular name again. There’s so many of them. None, tall, good looking—or able to figure out benevolence has nothing to do with bene balls.?

Lotsa things—like your hair—have to be cut next year.

Rethink that pricey copy of Rowley’s autobiography. Bread and sardine more important than getting from Mason Hall to Whitehall. Food first. Fantasy later.

Focus: it’s Christmas!

Splurge on Flavourite’s 2016 hit, ponch de creme ice cream! Hangovers never felt so good!

Rest and relax. Stop worrying about the in-house inspiration for “Horrible Bosses” (1&2). Your industrial agreement doesn’t define R&R as recession & retrenchment.

Strike roti off tomorrow’s menu. After Keith and Kamla played up in it recently, it’s not... politically correct for Christmas.

Kick the dog outside before he chows down on the precious side of beef in front you. The one on the table, not your partner’s gyul.

Good dog that Max Fury is, it’s unfortunate he answers more to, “Do-Not-Take-A-Dump-On-The-Road!”

That four-foot tall mastiff’s Purina bag is taller than you. Pimping him out to Amalgamated K9 is booked if the economy continues tanking.

Luckily, it hasn’t flamed out. Consider how many barbecues could be held on the back of that baby.

Enterprising Trinis’ latest endeavour: helpfully relieving burnt-out grocery owners of clean-up duty. They toting away lightly-toasted loot.

Not recommended: hands-on “assistance” to ignite the exercise.

So, fire a rounds and try to forget the crime rate’s higher than your nephew on weed.

Shelve the urge to capitalise by expanding your Habanero patch. Pepper spray is not a cottage industry. Agriculture—and the judge—won’t buy dat.

You’ll survive. No worries about weight-gain Christmas weekend.

Before you say FATca—a dirtier word for the Opposition than for Marlene McDonald—stuff that chicken like a Thanksgiving turkey.

Rejoice, both birds have drumsticks. Nearsighted relatives can’t tell the difference.

Since you saved on turkey—the real kind, not the place where nine Trinis are stuck—hope that’ll stop your piggy bank from looking as lean and mean as Imbert’s 2018 Budget.

Raise a glass to Colm who at least allowed everybody to “wine” tomorrow. Curse the fact he hasn’t released your backpay. Consider police assistance to deal with “hostage” situation.

Recall that police, suffering similar backpay dilemma, may be reluctant to protect, serve or move a muscle. (Nobody said “normal.”)

Ever see a fat, fully outfitted G&EB cop run real fast?

More Facebook potential than the huge pink porker seen ambling westwards along the Beetham shoulder at 7.15 am. Chewing leisurely. Blithely unaware he was ham on the hoof on the highway.

WTF?! Escapee? Or Wild Thing?

Pine over the unaffordable $350 Louis Vuitton bag, being sold by the white van on Frederick Street.

Reject recent global attempts by the brothers in the caliphate to kill Christmas joy.

They’re likely steamed because they’re “eating” bullets 24/7 and may be missing home and mom. Leave it at that.

Remind wannabes the grass isn’t greener on that side of the fence. Is desert, people.

Also, frontline life is like recessionary business. Risky. Messy. Plenty gun.

If you must shoot something, ask Santa for paint ball gear. Then roll around laughing as he explains to?Customs: “Yes, it’s a gun.” “No, it doesn’t kill anybody.” “Yes, it fires paint.” “No, I?don’t think yuh chupid, sir.”

While you await his release, hope Santa also doesn’t mind the “millionaire’s tax,” Imbert dropped on him. If he does, somebody mightn’t get gifts tomorrow.

Won’t be you—your 79 per cent dark chocolate bar and 10 pastelles are under lock and key.