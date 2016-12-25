DON’T MISTAKE TOLERANCE FOR ACCEPTANCE

Mickela Panday

Amidst all the sadness, trauma, uncertainty, fear, anger, disappointment and frustration that each and every one of us have experienced at some time this year, today is Christmas day and on reflection there is so much we as a people can be proud of. For me, personally, today is a time as a great woman once said, “to get the balance right, between action and reflection. With so many distractions, it is easy to forget to pause and take stock.”

Our nation remains a model of multi-ethnic and multi-religious tolerance and respect, in stark contrast to the xenophobia and hatred fast becoming the hallmarks of more developed societies.

There are those in our midst who attempt to lead the gullible astray but they have in the main failed and our citizens enjoy each other’s cultures, art, and cuisine.

In fact, it is fair to say that of Dr Williams’ motto “Discipline, Production and Tolerance,” tolerance has prevailed.

Unfazed by the oppressiveness, unfairness and inconvenience of daily life, our people remain good humoured and generous.

This is astonishing considering the public vulgar excesses of the corrupt while the average man guilty of a misdemeanour feels the full brunt of the law.

Happily our people have not become cynical and bitter but instead carry on bemused and with a wry knowing smile.

Our wrongdoers, including politicians, must be made to understand that not for one minute do they fool our people, and they ought not to mistake their tolerance for acceptance of their behaviour.

There is no hospitality like local hospitality as will be seen all around the country over this Christmas season, with every home open to welcome family, friends and acquaintances, regardless of colour, creed, class, race or political affiliation.

It is arguable that no Christmas anywhere else can rival ours, a time for happy memories and reminiscing.

A time when we as a people are able to unite and heal the divisions that can often plague our society.

Whilst we celebrate, let us take a few moments to remember those we have loved who are no longer with us. We also remember those who through doing their duty cannot be at home for Christmas, who work “in the service of others” over the Christmas weekend, those who give up time with their own families in order to make sure ours are safe.

Let us take a moment to think about the garbage collectors, drivers, cashiers in the supermarkets, nurses, policemen and women, prison officers and so many others who are out there this weekend, earning a living, keeping our country ticking over.

Often we forget it is the simple acts of kindness and love which have the biggest impact at Christmas time when compassion forgoes the drive to consume and taps into something deeper, more fundamental, when the division between others and ourselves melts away and there is an awareness of common humanity.

For those who have been entrusted to represent us, “When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen,” said Ernest Hemingway.

For politicians, there may be no better advice.

That includes the basics of good human interaction, empathy, making people know that improving their lives is important to you, and what they say and how they feel is of interest.

Unfortunately successive governments seem to have everything backwards and upside down.

In a true democracy the people are in charge, not the elected officials.

Elected leaders are public servants and should do the will of the public.

That is not happening now. Politicians spend much of their time and our money serving themselves and not the people, using their power as an end in itself rather than for public good. It is never too late to do the right thing.

As we come to the end of what has been a trying year for our people and our country, let us reflect and take this opportunity to stand up for what we believe in even if at times that may mean standing alone.

To all the families who have lost loved ones our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Wishing each and everyone a safe and peaceful Christmas.