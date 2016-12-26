Fireworks make us happy, so why regulate them?

If fireworks are fun and make most people happy, they must be good, right? Well, as always there are more sides to one story. I join those who love fireworks displays but that doesn’t mean that we cannot show consideration for those who don’t, or uphold that little thing called the law. Fireworks fulfill a social function but they also cause pollution and distress to both humans and animals.

Fireworks do not exist in a legal void. Anybody who lights fireworks without a permit within town limits is liable to a fine of $1000. Outside of towns the rule is that fireworks cannot be lit within 60 feet of the centre of a street. Offenders risk a fine of $400. This means that you can only light fireworks without a permit in the most rural of areas, or deep bush as I like to call it.

The Commissioner of Police or a Superintendent with the authority, must give written permission, detailing place and time. If the Commissioner of Police wanted to uphold the law, there is nothing to stop him. All that needs to be done is fine 10 people for fireworks in Port-of-Spain, 10 people in San Fernando and 10 people in Arima, word of mouth, and the embarrassment of parents being fined infant of their children, will do the rest.

Fireworks use could be regulated so that it is only allowed during times that noise pollution will cause the least damage. The UK has opted for this solution and only allows fireworks between 7 am and 11 pm. One town in Italy decided to cut noise altogether and introduced silent fireworks. That might sound like a nice strong cup of decaf coffee, but it’s more about the bling than the bang.

Most humans are spellbound by fireworks. We equate light with safety, comfort, life. It’s the camp fire in the cave that kept us warm and scared off wild animals. Fire triggers an evolutionary memory that the tribe and home are near. Those fires in the sky play deep on our emotions.

Fireworks also play on our lungs. Pyrotechnics is all about chemical reactions. Reds flashes are caused by strontium and lithium; blues are caused by burning copper; white sparks are magnesium, titanium and aluminium; sodium chloride is orange-yellow; boric acid gives us the greens; potassium and rubidium produce purple. Barium gives us those sparkly greens. All these sound a bit scary but the real threat is particulate matter.

Particulate matter is the small pollutants like dust, dirt and soot. These can go deep into our lungs. Studies done in the US during the 4th of July and during Divali in India show that particulate matter pollution rises dramatically after fireworks displays. Extended exposure to particulate matter can lead to coughing and wheezing and early death for people with pre-existing conditions like lung or heart disease. The old, the sick, the most vulnerable are the ones who are affected.

This sounds alarming but most public health officials say that particulate matter levels would have to be sustained for much longer than one or two days of fireworks for widespread health problems to emerge. Apparently this means that a few deaths are acceptable. Keep in mind that air quality in areas that are downwind from ever-burning garbage dumps, like Port-of-Spain and Claxton Bay, may already have a high air pollution background and air pollution from all sources kills about seven million people globally.

Some of the most outspoken opponents of fireworks are the dog and cat crowd. I am one of them but I must say that I’ve never had a dog that was afraid of fireworks. However, I have witnessed other people’s pets try to squeeze into impossibly small spaces to get away from what they obviously experience as terrifying and life threatening explosions. Every fireworks celebration is followed by reports of pets that have fled their homes to get away from whatever imaginary threat was out to get them. Some pets never return, some become accident victims, celebration turns into real pain, real grief. The result is that many pet owners are stuck at home, comforting pets, during fireworks. No party for them. For them the celebration of fireworks, which can go on all night, is an exclusion event.

Wildlife is affected as well. One study in the Netherlands used radar images to show tens of thousands of birds taking flight and fleeing areas where fireworks are lit. This will take a toll on wildlife with exhaustion and stress killing some.

The fireworks debate is one of norms and values. It’s not good for the environment but there are far worse threats. This doesn’t mean that it should be a free for all. The law is clear. Fireworks cannot be lit without a permit in towns or within 60 feet of the centre of a road outside town-limits. The central question is whether or not we want to be a lawful, inclusive and considerate society that takes care of its weakest members, whether two-footed, four-footed or winged.

