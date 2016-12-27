SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE IN 2017

Kevin Ramnarine

Top 10 economic events of 2017

The year 2017 is a few days away. There is a lot of uncertainty around the economy. Will things improve? Will things deteriorate further? Will there be a devaluation? I have assembled what, in my opinion, will be the top ten economic events of 2017.

A return to growth

There are four views on economic growth in 2017. The IMF forecasts +2.3%; the Central Bank + 1.6%; the Minister of Finance + 1% and the UN ECLAC forecast +0.5%. Oil and gas prices should be better in 2017 than in 2016. The key issue is, however, production levels of oil and natural gas. As the UN ECLAC pointed out the expectation of growth in 2017 is premised on new natural gas production from fields like EOG Sercan and BP Juniper for which work started in 2014.

Devaluation of the TT dollar

Issues related to a shortage of US dollars will persist in 2017. Businessmen will continue to have problems getting US dollars. There is also talk of a black market where businessmen are paying above the official rate. Devaluation is however a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can preserve our foreign reserves (US$9.8 billion) and on the other it can cause inflationary pressure. In 2017 something’s got to give.

Highway to Point Fortin

It is hoped that in 2017 we will see the resumption of work on the highway to Point Fortin. Controversy aside, billions have already been spent on the highway. Significant infrastructure has already been put in place in the Debe Mondesir section. The completion of the highway is much needed for the economic development of the South-Western peninsula.

Industrial Relations problems

In 2017, we can expect that there will be industrial relations problems and we will hear about “all hell breaking loose” and “shutting down the country.” The PNM administration is obviously trying its best to avoid confrontation with the unions (especially the OWTU). Winston Churchill said an appeaser is one who feeds an alligator hoping he will be the last to be eaten.

FATCA debate

The country must pass the FATCA related law in 2017. The risks of not passing the law include T&T financial institutions losing their correspondent banking relationships with US financial institutions and losing the benefits of the Inter-Governmental Agreement. The Opposition has called for a Joint Select Committee which the Government sees as not necessary. The Bill needs a special majority and hence Opposition support. In 2017 something’s got to give.

Downgrade by Rating Agencies

There is a possibility that the country will again be downgraded in 2017 by both Moody’s and Standard & Poors (S&P’s). In their last rating, both agencies placed this country on “negative outlook.” In placing this country on a negative outlook, Moody’s noted that another downgrade would be premised on “The possibility that government support in the form of loan guarantees to Petrotrin could be higher than currently assumed.” This, they said, would add negative pressure. What happens at Petrotrin does not only affect the workers and the OWTU. It affects all of T&T.

BP’s Juniper starts production

By far the biggest economic event of 2017 is the commencement of production from Juniper. As you read this, Juniper’s jacket is making its way to T&T from Texas and its topside is getting ready to be loaded onto a barge in La Brea. The topside, (fabricated by TOFCO), is 5670 tonnes of steel making it the largest offshore structure ever fabricated in T&T. The Juniper platform will be operational in the third quarter of 2017 delivering 590 million cubic feet of much needed natural gas.

BP’s Savannah Exploration Well

“The Well to Watch.” The Savannah exploration well will be drilled by BP in the first quarter of 2017. BP’s decision to drill this well is a direct function of the restructured capital allowances of 2013/2014 which have worked to incentivise the industry. The well will be drilled at a water depth of 633 feet to the east of Juniper. Given its proximity to existing gas infrastructure and the urgent need for natural gas this is a well to watch in 2017.

CGCL presses forward

The CGCL methanol to DME plant being built in La Brea will continue to press forward in 2017. The project is a US$987 million investment by three of Japan’s Mitsubishi companies, our local conglomerate Massy and the NGC. With the highway to Point Fortin on pause this project is the largest construction project in T&T at this time.

BHP’s Deepwater Exploration

In 2017 BHP Billiton will continue its deepwater drilling campaign. The first two wells (drilled in 2016) have been disappointing. The first well, Le Clerc, encountered natural gas. BHP would have preferred oil. From all accounts, the second well, Burrokeet 2 (East of Tobago) has nothing exciting to report. The company is however contractually committed to drill six more deepwater wells and will return to drilling in late 2017. Deepwater exploration remains the great hope.

These are the top issues as I see them unfolding in 2017. Happy new year to all.

Kevin Ramnarine is a former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago.