MAN AND CHILD: Boy toys, girl play

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

When my 19-month-old son Kyle tore the wrapping paper off his Christmas gift and saw a box of cars, a delighted smile spread on his face. Similarly, when my three-year-old daughter Jinaki opened her gift and saw a box of plastic cups and saucers, she immediately said, “I am going to make tea for you and Mommy, Daddy!”

This is what most parents do—buy the toys that they know their children will like. Kyle’s first word was “Car” and, many times, we don’t even have to put him to sleep at night—we just lie down and he will drive one of his small toy cars back and forth on the bed until he falls asleep. We didn’t choose cars to be his favourite toy—he did so in typical boy fashion. But, unlike his sister, he occasionally plays with stuffed toys.

Jinaki’s interest in tea sets is relatively recent, and she has never evinced any particular interest in playing with dolls, preferring random objects, from skipping ropes to clothes hangers, to invent games with.

However, when I recently pointed out to her that she doesn’t like dolls, she insisted that she did and, to prove me wrong, brought home one of the dolls from her Mama’s house (where all the dolls other people have given her are lined up unused on the back of a sofa). That very night, she dismembered all the doll’s limbs for some monster game she was playing. On the other hand, she has long been specific about the kind of clothes she wants to wear, and will even cry if she can’t get a dress with sleeves.

As a parent, I observe my children’s predilections and try to cater to them. But many parents in our society believe that children must conform to the adults’ beliefs and values, and exert their parental authority to ensure this happens. Thus, there are some parents who choose their children toys for ideological reasons—ie to try and force their children to conform to the parents’ ideas about how boys and girls should behave.

More specifically, such parents want their boys to be less like boys and their girls to be more like boys. So they will give the girls building blocks, and never give the boys any kind of toy weapon. But this kind of parenting, far from being enlightened, is merely a variation of the authoritarian mentality which undergirds more traditional parenting.

Now, in olden times, such parenting was probably the best method, simply because the world changed slowly, if at all. But, in this 21st century, forcing our children to be like us—even assuming that is possible—can make them ill-equipped for the new world they will face when they become adults. Even in a matter as fundamental as being male or female, progressive parenting requires us to observe our children closely and support their inclinations. And choosing toys that our child will like, rather than what we think they should like, indicates how we approach more important aspects of parenting.