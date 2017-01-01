CRYING OUT FOR T&T

At the stroke of midnight last night, many of our citizens would have breathed a sigh of relief to see the end of 2016, a year that began with so much hope but which turned out to be an annus horribilis. Whether at our place of worship, at home, at a friends’ house or at an ‘Ole Year’s’ event, we all welcomed 2017 with open arms as an opportunity hopefully for a fresh start and a new beginning.

We all said goodbye to a truly abysmal 2016 which saw a decline in all aspects of life in our country.

The most tragic being the loss of so many innocent lives in a crime epidemic that this government, like its predecessor, appears unable to curb.

And let us not forget the sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers who remain missing without a trace. We also witnessed an economic downturn with the loss of jobs and cuts in public spending as a result in part of the unprecedented wanton wastage, corruption and squandermania that took place over the previous five years.

This in turn resulted in a nationwide feeling of despair and hopelessness, whilst the few who partook and benefited from those dastardly acts basked in their new-found wealth in an open and obscene manner.

But all is not lost as I am certain if this current Government refuses to right the wrongs committed and genuinely improve the lives of all our citizens equally, they too will pay the price of a frustrated public.

Whilst it is accepted that nothing can be solved overnight, a real effort must be made now to solve our country’s woes, an effort which must be tangible and be seen, so that our citizens’ confidence in their future will return.

The Government, having achieved office and given the responsibility to demonstrate its ability to govern, was shown, almost immediately, to be wanting. The country realised that the PNM has no plan to govern and no ideas to improve our people’s lives.

Even many of the PNM supporters are of this view. As for the Opposition, the disgraced PP has zero credibility, and is not seen as a viable government in waiting.

Sadly, because of our Constitution the several lame ducks on both sides cannot be removed and they remain in parliamentary office enjoying perks and abusing the Parliament chamber with disingenuousness masquerading as debate.

The task therefore is to find an innovative way, lawfully and peacefully, to get the democratic process to somehow work and to achieve change, to get rid of the millstones, and to get the best and brightest, of all political hues, to take charge.

How can we achieve constitutional reform unless those whose self-interests the Constitution serves are themselves removed?

We must find a way to remove them constitutionally and then reform the Constitution for the benefit of all of our people, as it is obvious that general elections don’t achieve change.

At the same time, we need to harness the talents of our thinkers and formulate plans for the future. There are so many people in our Republic brimming with ideas to fix this place.

They need to be given the opportunity to advise and implement instead of suppressing them because of petty politics and penalising them for independent thought.

Economic diversification, meaningful and sustainable, must be the focus.

Invite and encourage our thinkers, in the public and private sectors and in academia, to participate.

Listen and heed the common sense of the man in the street. Beware, however, the political wolves in thinkers’ sheep’s clothing and their agenda.

Let the people that serve our institutions work to strengthen them through sheer hard work, dedication and professionalism, whatever the constraints imposed upon them by the recession and by politicians who have an interest in institutions not working.

Let our public servants, including members of the protective services, act always in the national interest and for the public benefit.

Yes, our public servants deserve more, but now is the time for a truly national effort.

Let us work to make fairness and equality new national watchwords.

The private sector, including the banks, must shun profiteering for national development while, of course, earning a decent return.

Find a way using existing resources to jail and to confiscate the assets of the wealthy corrupt so that working class people who erred and are languishing in remand feels that the system, while not infallible, is at least fair.

The onus is on our leaders to set the example.

Because the political leadership on both sides has failed it is for our other leaders to step forward and to save our nation from a repeat of the last year.

Together it can be done. And so, now more than ever, it is imperative that we all work together to make 2016 merely a low point in our recent history and not a portent of disaster to come, and embrace the change that will make 2017 a better time for our country and its people.

May 2017 truly be a happy New Year for you and yours and for our beautiful nation. And please, get involved in nation building and meaningful change.

Your country needs you now more than ever.

I wish each and every one of you a safe and happy new year.

Best wishes always!