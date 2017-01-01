MESSAGE FROM GRENADA

On November 24, 2016, there was a post-parliamentary referendum held in Grenada in accordance with the provisions of their Constitution that require that a referendum be held in order to amend certain sections of the Constitution.

Such a referendum can only be held after there has been a delay of three months between the first and second readings of a bill to amend the Constitution as well as such bills attaining a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament in order to qualify to be put before the electorate for a vote in a referendum.

Originally, the referendum was supposed to have been held on October 27, but was postponed for more stakeholder consultations and public education on the seven bills that were being laid before the population for their vote.

According to a release on September 26 by Dr Francis Alexis, chairman of the Grenada Constitution Reform Advisory Committee, the seven bills and their intent laid before the electorate were:

1. The Caribbean Court of Justice and other Justice-Related Matters Bill seeks to substitute the Caribbean Court of Justice (‘CCJ’) for the UK Privy Council as the final court of appeal for Grenada. It would have allegiance be sworn, no longer to the Queen, but to Grenada; and, among other things, put in place a Code of Conduct to promote integrity in public life.

2. The Elections and Boundaries Commission Bill intends to institute an independent Commission to conduct referendums; control elections; and supervise registration of voters.

3 The Ensuring the Appointment of Leader of the Opposition Bill seeks to ensure that there is always an Opposition Leader.

4. The Fixed Date for Elections Bill wants to enable Parliament to provide for a fixed date for general elections.

5. The Name of State Bill moves to change the name of the state from ‘Grenada’ to ‘Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique’.

6. The Rights and Freedoms Bill would increase the range of human rights; add a Chapter of Directive Principles to guide the discharge of public functions; and put in place a Chapter guaranteeing that men and women shall be entitled to equal rights.

7. The Term of Office of Prime Minister Bill proposes that any person who has served as Prime Minister for three consecutive parliamentary terms may not again be Prime Minister.”

A majority of Grenadians stayed away from the polls as only 32 per cent turned out to vote. All seven of the bills were defeated by varying margins as described below.

By a margin of 12,605 to 9,634, Grenadians voted to reject the CCJ becoming their final court of appeal and also to have their office holders continue to swear an oath of allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Her heirs and successors.

By a margin of 13,227 to 8,916, Grenadians rejected the idea of having an independent Elections and Boundaries Commission.

By a margin of 15,473 to 6,113, the Grenadian electorate rejected the idea of ensuring the appointment of a leader of the Opposition in cases where only one party wins all of the seats in the House of Representatives.

By a margin of 14,484 to 7,076, Grenadians voted against the idea of fixed dates for general elections.

By a margin of 12,426 to 9,681, the Grenadian electorate rejected the idea of changing the name of the state from Grenada to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

By a margin of 16,355 to 5,069, Grenadians rejected the idea of equal rights for men and women.

By a margin of 15,278 to 5,390, Grenadians voted against the idea of a limit of three terms for anyone holding the office of Prime Minister.

These electoral outcomes in Grenada confirm that absolutely none of the revolutionary consciousness that pervaded Grenada between 1979 and 1983 when the People’s Revolutionary government was in power has survived the passage of time.

Many of the teenagers and young people of that era are now fully-grown adults who have not been swayed by any revolutionary fervour from their youth.

The T&T media have not given these results and their implications much airplay and so many people are not even aware that there was a referendum of such importance in Grenada.

One of the biggest controversies surrounded the equal rights bill as many people thought that the intent of the bill was to clear the way for same-sex marriages.

There is a message for Commonwealth Caribbean countries where the outcome of this referendum is concerned.

There is a lot of work for the CCJ to do if it is to endear itself to the Grenadian population.

After having two general elections produce results whereby there was no opposition (1999 and 2013), there was still no desire to have a mechanism where there could be a leader of the Opposition in such cases.

Fixed dates for elections and term limits for the Prime Minister were not deemed desirable.

There is very little prospect for constitutional reform in the region in cases where a referendum is required for such reform.

The Westminster-Whitehall model is here to stay for a long time to come.