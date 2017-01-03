SUPERSTITIONS AND HEALTH BELIEFS

In most societies, there are many health superstitions which are intertwined with the cultural beliefs of the society.

The origin of any superstition is unknown. We do know they are built on the premise of controlling the outcome of events. The human mind is built to try to make sense of the world, no matter what, so we can feel we are in control. That may mean believing something that does not make common or scientific sense.

Superstitions are spread through word of mouth; we teach them to our friends and our grandchildren. These traditions are often ancient and untraceable, focusing on powerful otherworldly forces that are related to incidental or simple actions any person can do. What one person considers a superstition (derogatorily), another sees as a legitimate belief, religious or otherwise.

Growth is a characteristic of children so it is not unusual for there to be many superstitions about children growing up. In parts of Nigeria, walking over a child while they’re lying down will keep them from growing, unless you walk back over them again. Lot of back and forth going on there. In Brazil, if a child dreams that they are falling down a well, people say it’s a sign that they are growing, well, well!

Night time is a busy time for superstitions. The Yoruba in south Nigeria say that sleeping under the moonlight attracts a cold or flu. That one has passed into Caribbean society folklore. In Mexico it’s said that pregnant woman should not leave the house when there’s a full moon. Something bad might happen.

Eating in the dark is also heavily forbidden in Nigeria. Such an act attracts a dinning session with ghosts which could also lead to your death or that of a family member or some grave ailments. Pregnant women are advised not to step out after 6pm, because it is believed that there are evil eyes roaming around at night who can attack the baby in the womb.

Genito urinary areas also seem to attract attention. In Ghana if a man washes the underwear of a woman, he will become stupid but if a female infant pees on you your next child will be female in Nigeria. In Brazil if a child plays with fire at night, they will wet the bed.

The breast is another favourite. It is said in Ghana that if you breastfeed your child in public, witches, wizards or herbalists with black medicine will infect the child with many unpleasant sicknesses. We have herbalists who do that for cash. Another is that if you pound nothing in a mortar, you are pounding your mother’s breast. Well, that should not be a problem here any more.

Talking about pounding, in Italy people practice tocca ferro and touch iron if they think something bad is going to occur. Italian men, knowing what must be protected at all costs, may tap their testicles, known as tocca palle. This is similar to knocking on wood. This is instantly understandable to Trini men.

We in T&T are not backward in believing health superstition nonsense. We seem to be more practical though. More precise in our beliefs. So a common belief, assisted by many GPs, is that if you have a virus, take an antibiotic. Over the years, I’ve lost count of the number of times I have heard people tell me that they are on antibiotics for “the virus.” Of course, the “virus” equals the “flu” equals “Dengue” equals “Chik V” equals “Zika” and this is the only country in the world where you can go into a friendly lab over a rumshop and get tested for any one of these and usually it’s positive. Apart from the useless antibiotic, the treatment or all of these is another useless medicine, something for the cough, the blacker and worst tasting, the better.

Another favourite is “Vitamins boost the immune system!” That is ingrained in folklore and if you mention shark oil, from deep sea shark, well, you in ting! I don’t know if there is such a thing as “deep sea shark” but saying it sounds so impressive, as if you really now what you talking about.

Chickenpox is most contagious when the spots begin to dry up! That one is fairly new. It has been around since the mid 80’s and although I have written and spoken about it for the last 20 years, it is now firmly ingrained in the DNA of GPs and teachers which accounts for the ongoing chickenpox epidemics. For the umpteenth time, chickenpox is contagious three days before the rash appears and for a week after. Once the spots begin to dry up, it is not contagious.

Finally those old canards, what to do for bleeding and burns. If you get cut, paste it down with coffee grains. If you get burn, put toothpaste. Please, please, enough of social media gobar. Put pressure on a cut. That’s all. It will stop bleeding after five to ten minutes. If you get burn, place the burned area in water for 20 minutes. That’s all.

Then look for a competent doctor. But not one who will charge you $6000 for four stitches or $2000 for a change of dressing.

Thing is you see, we don’t believe in those primitive superstitions from the old countries, we modern, we don’t have “superstitions,” we have “health beliefs” aided and abetted by some of our professionals.