FATCA MOVES, HOPE ON OWTU MATTER ...BUT THA CHALLENGES FOR GOVT

The Opposition UNC’s desk-thumping approval was long and loud in Parliament at 2.44 pm yesterday.

As well it may have been, since the Opposition was celebrating victory of its four-month battle to have the controversial Fatca legislation examined by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

Opposition faces were light. Smiles all round. And one high-five between MPs Christine Newallo-Hosein and Vidya Guyadeen-Gopeesingh (though that might have also been a New Year’s greeting.)

Not so much celebrating on the Government side, however, now perceived to have caved in to the Opposition’s demand.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, withdrawing Government’s previous hardline action in forgoing the JSC, announced the about-face with biting annoyance in his delivery.

Attributing the move to Opposition stonewalling: “...ducking and dodging,”he warned:

“Dey want it (JSC), dey blackmail T&T to get it, well you getting it (JSC) and when we come back here (when the JSC reports on February 3) we putting it to the vote!”

But Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was no less eloquent on why the Opposition had insisted on the JSC. “Government had reneged on its promise for it... we don’t trust this Government!”

For a moment there—prior to Imbert’s JSC announcement—it seemed the Fatca session might have gone the way a previous one in December had: when the Opposition walked out when a motion on crime was refused by the House Speaker.

Yesterday, the Opposition raised motions on the OWTU’s wage issue and a similar crime motion. However, the House Speaker allowed the OWTU motion, though again “blanked” the crime motion.

Government’s change of tack on the stalemated Fatca issue followed its December push to approve clauses after the Opposition’s walkout. Government then adjourned Parliament for Christmas. In the interim, business groups appealed to both sides, though the Opposition maintained its JSC call. Whether that (or the appeals) swayed Government is debatable.

Similar commentary by business groups on OWTU’s strike threat hasn’t swayed the union either. Though OWTU yesterday reiterated its 10 per cent wage hike proposal for 2011/2014, deferring back pay to a time when Petrotrin makes money. OWTU, meeting the Industrial Court yesterday, said the offer, if accepted can avert its proposed strike action on Monday—when school reopens. OWTU said the Labour Ministry yesterday mandated Petrotrin to examine the offer. The Industrial Court has said it would meet tomorrow on the issue, if necessary.

OWTU jefe Ancel Roget, sans the optics which marked OWTU’s rumblings, said of its proposal, “This is an ultra reasonable position.”

Government’s (overall) predicament) wasn’t lost on UNC MP Roodal Moonilal, who in debate on the OWTU matter in Parliament, said, “Eggs in Massy stores are sold out as all are on the Finance Minister’s face after he wasted four months (on Fatca). I pray Petrotrin workers weren’t listening to him.”

Imbert, also wearing the Energy hat (in the absence of ailing Energy Minister Franklin Khan (expected to have heart by pass surgery this weekend) said the 0-0-0 offer OWTU is protesting, originated in the UNC’s tenure.

OPM Minister Stuart Young added, “Let’s see UNC spin that. But all isn’t lost (regarding the OWTU matter.)”

Hopefully, since the Police Social/Welfare Association also vetoed a 0-0-0 offer on wage negotiations, stressing it’s taking its cue from OWTU.

Yesterday’s developments confirm Government recognises it has little political room to manoeuvre on the assorted challenges even in the absence of general elections for another three years, since issues in energy and security impact nationally.

Indeed, PNM launches its Tobago House of Assembly campaign tomorrow after three of its challengers launched yesterday and today. PNM’s event—where the Prime Minister will comment on national issues—will raise its profile which has been low recently, allowing room for the parties of Watson Duke, Eudine Job-Davis and Christlyn Moore to develop support.

That’s been acknowledged by PNM officials who however believe the party can recoup towards a 10-2 victory being projected at this point, rather than the 12-seat sweep accomplished in 2013 during the height of the PP Government’s unpopularity.

Tobago PNM leaders said they didn’t launch PNM’s campaign earlier to avoid its message being diluted by Christmas activities. Visibility was heightened from last night with a 270,000 poster blitz.

If the eventual result is indeed 10-2 (as some external polls and internal PNM ones currently signal), it would confirm PNM’s slide in the Prime Minister’s birthplace. But while PNM, Duke and Moore’s parties are the only ones contesting all 12 THA seats, PNMites believe Duke may still lose in Roxborough in a split fight, due to PNM’s machinery.

Tobago PNMites acknowledge the party is challenged in Moriah/Mason Hall and L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier/Speyside traditionally anti-PNM areas and that Duke has strong candidates there.