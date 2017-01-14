THE TRINI SPIRIT OF GENEROSITY

The recent visit of world famous chef, author and globe trotter Anthony Bourdain stirred some minor excitement this week. Early dispatches of selfies from his room at the Hyatt caught the eye of the media.

For those unfamiliar with Anthony Bourdain, his visit was actually a big deal. He is the star of Parts Unknown which brings together food fanaticism with explorations of cultures around the world. I’ve long thought Trinidad and Tobago would be the ideal destination for this programme. We love to lime, cook up a big pot and drink way too much as we claw our way towards a better understanding of who we are. These passions describe Bourdain almost perfectly.

Facebook and Instagram provided updates, albeit sparse, on the TV star’s movements. Bourdain nipped over to Tobago and chatted with Calypso Rose at what looked like Store Bay. He found his way to a river-lime setting with some local artistes and drank beers at a panyard with historian Kim Johnson and pan pioneer Len “Boogsie” Sharpe.

But we wouldn’t be Trinis if we didn’t conjure bacchanal out of this affair. Some folks took to social media with criticisms that Bourdain ought to have been taken south of the Caroni River which is interpreted by some as the racial Rubicon, the point at which this country’s cultures diverge.

What was perhaps missed though, was the deeper sentiment behind the squall of online castigation of the “they” who co-ordinated Bourdain’s visit. As more gawkers gathered to see what the fuss was about, each came armed with suggestions as to which roti shop or creole food joint he should have visited.

In our own peculiar way, Trinis are natural hosts. If the fate of the tourism sector rested entirely upon individual hospitality of our people to visiting guests, forex woes wouldn’t be much of a talking point.

Graciousness for guests in our homes is most noticeable in rural communities. It could be Trinis’ way of saying “I may be poor, but I have enough pride that you won’t leave my home hungry…or sober.”

On a visit to Barrackpore several years ago I was feted like a visiting dignitary. I spent time at the home of former cane farmer and was presented with fresh cane juice pressed on a rudimentary contraption. I drank deeply as gathering yard fowls clucked in amazement at my shoe size. One of my hosts muttered half-menacingly, “You better sleep on yuh back tonight.” Thus, cane juice was entered into the crowded pantheon of local cures for limp libidos.

After an exhausting morning of pressing cane and pressing the flesh, I was treated to a spread that was lavish by rural standards. In a darkened wooden house, a shy but welcoming woman whipped up sada roti with bhaigan and tomato choka. Beneath a shed surrounded by swaying canes I broke bread with my hosts who fussed over me as if I was just rescued emaciated and weary from a forest.

At first, my exposure to this red carpet treatment in some of our far-flung districts felt like an out-of-country experience. With time and continued travels across T&T it became apparent that this compulsion to give from the humblest of hearts is quite normal.

On one visit to Siparia, I spent a morning romping through a humid cocoa estate.

By afternoon I was seated in a grand old wooden house being plied with freshly-made cocoa, homemade bread and a mouth-watering meal made all the more satisfying by the heartfelt consideration with which it was seasoned and prepared.

After my meal, there was coffee from home-grown beans on a cool porch, along with conversation about the rise and fall of agriculture in Siparia and the dying days of rail travel in that southern town. Towering trees in the yard danced their shade in the breeze and curious Jack Spaniards hovered near as the sun slowly checked out on a day well spent.

The gushing welcomes I’ve experienced over the years in unassuming communities across this country have renewed my faith in our potential. This is no less true of Felicity in Central Trinidad which I have visited for Divali on many occasions. On my last trip there I was ushered into a yard at the centre of which was a table laden with dishes of curried potato, channa, pumpkin and heaps of pillowy paratha roti. They wouldn’t take no for an answer, which was good because yes was all I had to spare.

Sure, I’ve had to disappoint some people over the years. It isn’t always practical to take a shot of Bois Bande while I am working. It really depends on what I’m doing at that moment. I’ve never forgotten though, the extraordinary gestures from ordinary folks.

We Trinis are a proud people. Anthony Bourdain couldn’t possibly have visited every worthwhile community in this country. While we fail at a great many things, there are few who could challenge our spirit of generosity. It is that spirit which is, perhaps, our most redeeming quality.