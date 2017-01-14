US CHANGES AHEAD: T&T’S LESSONS

It’s a job which rolls around once a month. Therefore Opposition UNC MP Rodney Charles set about his task with gusto at yesterday’s Parliament session, intent on making the most of the limited opportunity.

It was his turn to brace Prime Minister Keith Rowley with a query—among questions the Opposition is allowed to ask the PM at the second sitting of each month—and Charles wanted answers.

Topic: crime control.

Charles’ concern: what of government’s crime plan stated in its election manifesto?

Rowley’s reply: “For the umpteenth time, we don’t have a ‘crime’ plan. We have an anti-crime plan.”

Charles response: “You’re saying you don’t have a crime plan? (are) you denying authorship?”

Rowley’s retort: “We have no ‘crime’ plan—our MPs have no intention of committing crimes!”

Rumbled reaction: “.....Oooooohh!”

UNC MP Roodal Moonilal’s take on the exchange: “Madame (House) Speaker, you may have to protect us from the MP for Diego Martin West....”

But not all of the PM’s replies were delivered in same vein. He’d made it clear to UNC’s Fuad Khan, that Petrotrin will be the ones bearing the $81 million annual cost (and $300m back pay) of the recent increase granted to workers. Company cost-cutting is in order, Rowley said. Petrotrin will have to handle the hows and wheres.

At the same time Rowley had been speaking, OWTU jefe Ancel Roget was telling reporters his views against Petrotrin divestment. It therefore remains to unfold how Petrotrin will achieve its mandate. The situation will become urgent ahead following US reports that American shale oil companies have been increasing production since last year following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Government’s attention will turn (more) US-wards following next Friday’s swearing-in of America’s 45th President and unveiling of his policies. Asked about the implications for T&T of increased shale oil production, Finance/Energy Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday Government is awaiting the full US policy picture before projections.

As is the world and other US “backyard” neighbours”. A day after Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, hinted at review of outgoing US President Barack Obama’s policies on Cuba which defrosted US-Cuba relations, the White House issued a statement on steps forward “to normalise relations with Cuba and bring greater consistency to our immigration policy.” The Cuban embassy in T&T detailed it again locally, yesterday.

For some, the extent of emotion marking the Obama administration’s exit is probably commensurate with the trepidation with which the Trump successor team is viewed.

Obama is however, departing with a legacy including Wednesday’s farewell message to Americans to fight against any violation of democracy. Significant for the US, since his successor’s middle name has been “Controversy,” with no sign of letting up, as Obama’s indirect references to assorted Trump issues—including with media—confirmed.

Trump timed his first media briefing since election for after Obama’s farewell, attacking CNN and Buzzfeed on recent US intelligence issues concerning Russia. It remains to unfold—in the face of perceived mixed messages from incoming officials on Russia—if Obama’s recent expulsion of Russian diplomats will call out Trump’s true position.

Whether or not, some of Obama’s courses lacked the conviction conveyed by his charisma, his measured positions, depth of sincerity and intent, oratorical skills (and timbre of voice) cements for him, a particularly special place in US history as a beacon of hope for change. It hasn’t been without stress (his hair’s gone from the black of age 47 when he entered office to grey at 55, as he leaves).

Having departed tradition from giving a farewell address at the White House—and delivering his last speech, in the same way he entered office, to U2’s “City of Blinding Lights”, one of his favourite songs—it’s unlikely Obama may be off the scene completely.

Considering his successor blows in on winds of a different kind of change—unlimited to campaign promises—and also breaks with tradition at times, the tenure of the former will shadow that of the latter.

Ahead, Obama’s Democrats will have to rework identity and direction following their November 8 lesson concerning the need to be fully connected.

Republicans will be tested on the effect politically correct statements—being heard from some cabinet nominees—will have on contentious issues, meld with campaign promises and impact credibility . Also, on the skills being brought to bear by Trump’s Cabinet mix of business and political professionals on foreign relations, security, finance, immigration and healthcare and unity—beyond cementing jobs.

Moreover, Obama’s goodbye left a global message. For T&T particularly: that democracy is threatened whenever taken for granted and that it requires a basic sense of solidarity.

“We rise or fall as one...” he’d added. A position that should sound a loud note, locally