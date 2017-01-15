T&T SUFFERING REPUTATION DEFICIT

Local ‘foodie’ fans went into a feeding frenzy last week (pun intended) at the news that Anthony Bourdain, the world-renowned chef, author, and television personality, was in Trinidad. An image posted on his Instagram account included a tantalising caption regarding his location: What did they say about Nixon? “Tanned, rested and ready.” #Trinidad. Though at the time there was no official word as to the details of the visit, the hopeful speculation was that he would be filming an upcoming episode of the CNN programme ‘Parts Unknown’.

A former New York chef, Bourdain rose to prominence with the publication of his best-selling book in 2000 titled ‘Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly’. His honest narrative and critique of the industry earned him the reputation of being America’s culinary ‘bad boy’, rejecting the clean cut convention of refinement and class, and instead embracing a persona that makes liberal use of cigarettes, sexual innuendos, and profanity. Since leaving his professional kitchen-based duties, he has hosted a slew of television shows, all of which combined the experiences of travel, socialising, and dining. Most notable was the Travel Channel’s ‘No Reservations’, which aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2012, and received accolades for both informational programming and cinematography. It’s definitely worth watching, and for anyone who’s interested, I recommend the episodes on Japan (season 2, episode 1), Turkey (s6, E1), and Lebanon (s2, e24). (Note: The Lebanon episode is unique because the regular format was aborted due to the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War, and was instead presented as a pseudo-documentary).

So having seen much of what the world has to offer, Mr Bourdain has finally made his way to our shores. And considering that he’s no stranger to the region, it’s about damn time he did. That being said, it’s important to mention that this CNN special won’t be the first time in recent memory that we’ve received such mainstream exposure. The 1999 Miss Universe Pageant was held right here, and was attended by the franchise owner and soon to be US President, Donald J Trump. We’ve also had appearances on an assortment of American television shows: Bizarre Foods (Travel Channel, 2007), Ghost Hunters International (SyFy Channel, 2011), and House Hunters International (HGTV, 2012). But Mr Bourdain’s visit comes at an auspicious moment for T&T. The recent decline in petroleum earnings is being heralded as the start of a concerted effort to diversify our economy. So, once again, the focus is shifting to the old ‘standby’ of tourism.

When compared to the petrochemical industry, tourism is often treated like the proverbial forgotten child—mostly left to fend for themselves and only getting attention when they do something worthwhile. That’s not to say that Trinbagonians aren’t proud of their country and culture, or willing to share those things with the world at large. I suspect that we are secretly pleased with not having to entertain foreigners with the ‘happy islander’ routine, where everything is ‘irie’ and our vernacular is reduced to the euphemistic ‘yeah mon’. The downside, however, is that we’ve suffered from a reputation deficit; the international community may know ‘who’ and ‘where’ we are, but they do not know ‘what’ we are all about. They can’t be blamed for thinking that we are just another rock in the Caribbean; so why should they come when there are other more well-known destinations. Just peruse the channels on cable television at any time of day, you’re sure to come across a slew of advertisements encouraging visits to Jamaica and the Bahamas. It’s no wonder that even the spying exploits of the fictional James Bond took place in those exotics locales.

The citizenry has long accepted that our little corner of paradise does not fit the traditional vacation idea of surf, sun, and sandy beaches. Yes, we have those things, but there is so much more that makes T&T wonderful in its uniqueness. And to use the word ‘diverse’ as a descriptive, though appropriate, would also be an understatement. Not only does it apply to our ethnicities, religions, festivals, and food, but the varying lifestyles, sceneries, architecture, and art forms as well; things that make us a truly cosmopolitan society. We don’t have to solely and continually rely on touting Carnival as ‘the greatest show on earth’ or the claim of being the birthplace of the steelpan; this is an opportunity to pioneer our own brand of tourism, where anyone can come to know the pleasures of what it is to be Trinbagonian.

Coincidentally, last Sunday’s episode of ‘Parts Unknown’ (a repeat) featured Mr Bourdain in Jamaica, a place he previously visited during the run of ‘No Reservations’. I have to admit that watching only served to heighten my eagerness for what his impression of our country turns out to be. It’s impossible for him to ‘taste’ all that we have to offer in the short time that he’s here. But I trust his exploration will produce a fair and balanced view. One that hopefully stirs the curiosity of others to visit T&T, thus making it a little less unknown.

Ryan Hadeed