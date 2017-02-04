‘PUSHBACK’ ON AG’S ANTI-TERRORISM LAW

Opposition MP Ganga Singh said it with certain glee, speaking in Parliament yesterday.

“It’s in your DNA!” he told PNM MPs.

Singh was alluding to the former Patrick Manning PNM administration’s move to end forms of gambling several years ago, and consequent resistance by casino workers.

“......You create fear in the society and then you back off as the democracy works and there’s pushback against you!” Singh summarised it.

“He (Manning) might have died but his (political) DNA (on policy) is still in many of you (PNMites).”

Singh’s statements on the Gambling/Casino regulation legislation being debated yesterday, had nothing to do with proposed amendments to the Anti-terrorism law which Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi revealed Thursday. But more than one Muslim group among several independent masjids are also pushing back on that.

After back-foot status not only over crime and murder carnage—but also on international perception of being soft of terrorism—Government has attempted to spin some good out of both challenges, producing legislation to deal with the front burner issues (and tweak image).

MSNBC commentator Malcolm Nance’s comments last weekend about the Islamic State having T&T members, landed Government between a rock and a particularly hard place, setting in train several developments.

While Prime Minister Keith Rowley on Monday denounced it as lacking facts—without demanding an apology—a subsequent statement that day from National Security Minister Edmund Dillon gave the rest of Government’s response: that T&T has been “experiencing challenges with some T&T nationals being linked to terrorist groups internationally...”

Next day in the Senate, Dillon confirmed the depth of the challenge—130 nationals engaged in terrorist activities abroad.

That figure confirmed an increase of the estimated 105 listed as having departed for such quarters over 2013-2015, according to a security report obtained by this column in April 2016.

That list comprised backgrounds, departure dates, routes and pictures. Highest flows were from a handful of Rio Claro areas, Central, East-West corridor and South.

An update of 120 was confirmed in August 2016. Dillon’s latest figure means about 25 more may have departed over 2016. In early 2016 it was confirmed two were halted en route to Syria and returned to T&T.

T&T’s uncomfortable position was further confirmed Tuesday when Dillon was unable to say “at this time” if T&T would seek apology from Nance. Nor could he say if MSNBC or Nance would be asked to produce evidence supporting Nance’s claim.

So: end of argument.

Once numbers were revealed, Al-Rawi came with the “answers” to the problem on Thursday: upgraded anti-terrorism law, addressing aspects which have arisen since people began departing, plus decades-old issues which have facilitated departures.

The package, targeting direct/indirect involvement in terrorist activities, also curtails carrying children to such locations.

Necessary, since the 2013-2015 security report listed 40 children from 20 families, ages three to 16.

Following the reported death of one departee (Anthony Hamlet) in battle, it was reported, one of his two sons who’d been with him (age 12) was also killed.

Rio Claro mosque Imam Nazim Mohammed’s daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren left for Isis in 2015.

Asked yesterday if after two years he didn’t want to see his “grands,” he said they were fine as “other relatives” speak to them. “We don’t believe in this life, the life hereafter is what we believe in...” he added.

The Government’s proposals have however pulled a number of Muslim leaders out and together in more strenuous reply. Several groups vetoed it yesterday.

(This, much in the same way the US Government took flack on its Executive (travel) Order, a situation which has settled somewhat as that administration adopted several diplomatic policies of the past Obama administration and made stronger noises about Russia.

How the Government toes the tightrope (protecting T&T,) meeting international obligations (on anti-terrorism issues) and domestic ones (with the Muslim community) remains to unfold.

Certainly, crime cannot be ignored. Brian Manning, son of former PM Patrick Manning, Tweeted, “No crime plan can combat hopelessness.”

Al-Rawi, announcing the anti-terrorism proposals, made much of saying systems hadn’t been implemented for years.

The inbuilt political play for PNM, will however have to stand muster regarding Muslim groups’ views on the proposals and what could arise from this. Politically and otherwise.

Muslim attorney Nafeesa Mohammed warning the situation could be inflammatory—especially after Muslims have also panned Government’s Marriage Act—noted the UNC retook the San Juan East seat from PNM in Local Government polls, “This should be a wake call...”

What views flow on the various matters when Rowley embarks on Monday’s “National Conversation” outreach remain to be seen.

Hopefully, J Public will get to ask the questions so many people have. And receive replies.