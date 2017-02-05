LADY LIBERTY’S TORCH EXTINGUISHED

Anyone who has ever applied for a visa to the US knows fully well that the embassy doesn’t just hand them out. It’s a process that involves the expenditure of a considerable amount of time and money, and tests the limits of a person’s patience.

Even after being approved, standing before an immigration officer at the port of entry is not always a welcoming experience. This is especially the case if you are pulled aside for a secondary/back room inspection. Having been subjected to those on more than one occasion, what they call an interview seemed more like an interrogation. My father always says that if you have done nothing wrong, then you have nothing to fear. Unfortunately, his advice provided little comfort during those times when the prospect of being detained and deported became all too real.

Similar feelings of trepidation have descended upon Arabs worldwide following President Trump’s executive action temporarily barring entry to travellers from certain Muslim countries. It’s a scenario that has left many foreigners, and even some Americans wondering if the door of immigration will now be harder to get through and may eventually close.

Before I go any further, let me be clear—the United States of America has the sovereign right to protect its borders. This includes determining and setting the criteria for who is allowed into the country and who is kept out. It is already the standard policy of embassy personnel and border protection agents to treat everyone wanting to enter the US with the suspicion of intending to stay permanently. But some Arab nationalities, Christian and Muslim alike, are now facing the added suspicion of terrorism, and the resulting draconian measure of being automatically denied entry.

However, it should be noted that this is not the first time that such a restriction has been enacted for reasons of national security. European Jews fleeing the persecution of Nazi Germany were not readily accepted by the US because the Government feared they could be acting as spies. Once the Second World War had ended and the Cold War was in full swing, Congress passed the McCarran-Walter Act in 1952 which was aimed to curtail immigration from Communist countries.

More recently, in the wake of the Iran Hostage Crisis (1979), then democratic president Carter issued executive orders that banned all Iranians from entering the country and instructed any of their nationals on student visas to report to immigration officials to face possible deportation.

So why all the fuss about banning and deporting people now, especially when it involves brown-skinned, prone-to-violence foreigners? Trump-surrogates and some Republican lawmakers have defended this policy, stating that it was the Obama administration that identified these “countries of concern” in the first place. The brouhaha is thus being described as liberal propaganda and “social justice warriors” run amok.

But putting aside the legal and moral implications, this ban is a complete contradiction of what America claims to represent. Apart from touting itself as “the land of the free”, there is also the nurtured image of being a beacon of hope for those in search of a better life. Seeing the Statue of Liberty has been romanticised as part of the immigrant experience and part of the national identity of fulfilling the “American Dream”.

It is the proverbial “shining city upon a hill”—a land of laws and opportunity, where strangers who arrive with nothing, through hard work can achieve anything. They may not all be shining success stories, but the majority do contribute, be they taxi drivers and kitchen staff, to small business owners and teachers. And, yes, some may even turn out to be criminals who intend to commit acts of terror. But if the US is going to stop eating apples because a couple spoils the bunch, then they are going to miss out on the positive benefits that the rest provide.

Since implementing the order, chaos and confusion have gripped airports, consulate offices, and court rooms, with too many questions and too few answers as to how it’s supposed to work. The haste in which it was implemented shows not only a lack of thought and preparation but the willingness of the US to compromise its own values.

Though it was done for the sake of national security, it was motivated by fear and not by reason. The law cannot be devoid of justice, and it is unjust to treat people from an entire country or an entire religion with scorn and mistrust. America must ultimately reconcile what it wants to be—an open, pluralist society, or one that’s fearful and closed off to the world.

There’s a poem engraved on a bronze plaque that’s mounted inside the lower level of the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal. Titled The New Colossus, and written by Emma Lazarus, it famously reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Part of what makes America great are the people who want to live there and become citizens themselves. But for some, that hope has been torn asunder. And the torch of Lady Liberty has been extinguished.

Ryan Hadeed