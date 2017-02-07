SPECIAL ED SCHOOLS NOT TREATED AS ‘SPECIAL’

Some years ago I had the dubious honour of being appointed the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Special Education to the Ministry of Education. I was aware it would be a waste of time. Convince me, tell me why I should accept, I told the good gentleman who made the offer. You’ll have direct access to the Minister, he said. Might be able to impress her with your arguments.

So I accepted and for one year laboured under the impression that I was “contributing,” as the old fashioned socialists say, you know, giving of your training, experience, whatever little talent you might have, giving back to the country, trying to improve things a bit and finding out that it was all a waste of time and energy. Not that I did not have access to the Minister. In fact she was the only minister I have ever known who actually sat down with me to discuss my ideas and seemingly tried to implement some of them but ultimately was defeated by her technical advisers in the Ministry.

After a year and a half of quite intense work, the Committee, which included senior public servants from various ministries, as well as representatives from the Trinidad & Tobago Unified Teacher’s Association (TTUTA) and the Private Special Schools, finalised a plan to address the difficult question of Special Education and, as was my duty, I asked for and obtained an appointment with the then Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the Republic of T&T to present it formally. That the request took two weeks to be answered should have warned me off.

I duly presented myself one afternoon at 2 pm with the senior technical officer on Special Education at the office, was made to wait 45 minutes and then ushered into the august presence.

Have a seat. Now who are you, he said. This took me by surprise. He had signed my appointment papers 18 months before. The technical officer rushed to explain. Ah, yes, proceed. So I began.

Now it happened that it was the third day of a Test match at the Queens Park Oval. As I proceeded to lay out our case for dealing with what we all agreed was a priority for the educational system of the Republic of T&T to the Chief Educational Officer of said Republic, CEO as it were of a huge organisation receiving millions of dollars, eight-nine per cent of the national budget, I realised I was hearing commentary from the Oval. I stopped and looked up. The CEO was looking straight ahead, eyes closed, deep concentration as befitted a man with high responsibility. As I stopped talking, he turned his head to look at me and I saw the ear piece and wire attached to the small radio on his desk.

The good gentleman was listening to cricket with one ear and pretending to listen to me with the other.

A year and a half later, the Committee was dissolved and the last I heard of that particular officer was that he was planting peas in Tobago.

So it was no shock to read in the papers this week and to have it confirmed by my contacts that the Private Special Schools were about to close down since they had not been paid by the Ministry of Education for almost a year. According to the Express of February 1, the “fourteen private special schools are on the brink of closing as the new Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education—which ensures funding—has not been renewed.” In 2006 the then Minister of Education, the same one I mentioned above, sought to address the needs of the children with disabilities by providing partial funding to 14 approved schools. Partial funding means that teacher’s salaries are partially paid by the MoE.

All of these schools were started by ordinary citizens back in the 70’s and 80’s, most by parents of children with disabilities and who had despaired of waiting for various governments to act. They are funded by a combination of local and international grants and strenuous fund-raising by parents and teachers. All of the teachers in these schools are underpaid and over worked but retain a certain ethos of responsibility to “their children.” As a director of one of these schools, I confirm that there are months when they are either not paid or paid late because of the lack of funds. Even as they continue to raise funds on their own, the Special Schools cannot pay teacher’s salaries and cannot remain open for any length of time without this money.

On Tuesday September 6, 2016, according to the T&T Guardian, TTUTA’s president, Devanand Sinanan had issued a fresh call for the Government to do more for students with special needs. Mr Sinanan said that students with special needs “have always been treated as bastard children.” He went on to state that “all you have to do is go to these special education centres and see the appalling conditions under which our teachers have to function.”

In response, the Minister of Education then said, “Yes, I agree, our special schools have not been treated in the way they should have been treated and that was in the past.” He went on to declare, “Government has taken the decision that we are going to put our Special Schools on the front burner.”

So? What is the problem Minister? There is no Test cricket at the Oval. And surely your financial officers cannot all be planning on planting peas in Tobago?