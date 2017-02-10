Proclaim law to help society’s weakest

It’s often said, a civilisation is measured by how it treats its weakest members. This has direct relevance for socially-displaced people in T&T. Some socially-displaced people also engage in crimes such as stealing, littering, loitering, interfering with people and property, trespassing, begging, drug use etc. While no official statistics on these crimes are available, we know they occur and cause much discomfort to many.

In 2000, a law dealing with socially-displaced people was passed in Parliament. However, it hasn’t been proclaimed yet so its many provisions can’t be implemented. Proclamation is done by the President who’s to be satisfied that all systems are in place for it, etc.

Who is a socially-displaced person? He’s any idle person that’s habitually found in a public place whether or not he’s begging. Further, by reason of illness or otherwise, he’s unable to maintain himself or has no means of subsistence or place of residence. Additionally, he’s unable to give a satisfactory account of himself and causes or is likely to cause annoyance or damage to others frequenting a public place or otherwise creates a nuisance.

To deal with such persons, a Social Displacement Unit in the ministry responsible for social and community development shall be established with the main focus of assessing, relocating, caring for and rehabilitating socially-displaced persons. Critically, the Unit shall identify factors that lead to social displacement and to implement educational and other programmes to prevent an increase of such persons.

Importantly, the Unit can accept funding from corporate and individual citizens as well as regional and international agencies. It’s not dependent on state funds. There’s to be a Social Displacement Board to set the overall policies of the Unit, to manage the Fund, and to assist the Unit in attaining its objectives.

The minister is empowered to establish assessment centres which are monitored and controlled by the Social Displacement Unit. Socially-displaced persons can voluntarily seek admission to an assessment centre. Field officers shall ask socially-displaced to be admitted to an assessment centre. If the person doesn’t want to be admitted, the field officer can seek a court order to admit the person. The court can make an order which is then served to the socially-displaced person who’s advised of his right to legal aid.

The Unit makes arrangements for the socially-displaced person to be removed in a humane manner. A police officer shall accompany the field officer. The field officer is also required to inform the next of kin or closest relative of the socially-displaced person.

The minister is empowered to approve the use of any home or house as a care centre to admit a socially-displaced person for care and treatment. Every person admitted to a care centre is under the care and supervision of a medical practitioner and social worker. There are guidelines for these care centres to be approved in the first place. Every care centre shall be under the supervision of a medical practitioner. The manager of a care centre shall be paid a fee determined by the minister for each person admitted. There are penalties (fines and imprisonment) for care centres that breach guidelines.

When a socially-displaced person is admitted to an assessment centre, an initial assessment is done. Fourteen days after, an assessment is done by the Social Displacement Unit to determine if the person should be discharged from the assessment centre or be admitted to any of the following: a mental institution, medical institution, detoxification or drug rehab centre, or a care centre.

The Social Displacement Unit shall review the case of each care centre resident monthly. The Unit can recommend the discharge of a person conditionally or unconditionally. A relative or friend can make an application to the Unit to have the person placed under their care and supervision. The relative or friend can cease this care if necessary by informing the Unit. A resident of a care centre can be approved to do suitable work at the centre itself or outside.

There’re punishments for persons who reside in a care centre and breach rules, eg, if a person leaves the care centre without permission or fails to return at prescribed times, such person commits a summary offence and is liable to imprisonment not exceeding one month. Further, if a person assaults or attacks officers and other residents, or steals and destroys property, he’s liable on summary conviction to imprisonment not exceeding three months. Persons after serving time in prison for the above offences can be returned to the care centre.

Currently, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has a Social Displacement Division for such persons 55 years and older and those with behavioural and special-care needs in a home-like environment. Those requiring drug rehabilitation are also targeted. This needs to be drastically expanded!

It’s our hope that necessary resources are provided for this comprehensive law to be proclaimed so that much more socially-displaced persons can be helped as there are such persons in almost every community. If we treat with them, then crime will be dealt with too!

