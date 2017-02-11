GOVT AMID PITFALLS OF PUBLIC PERCEPTION

Finance Minister Colm Imbert was being very firm in the Senate on Tuesday—he’s not taking chances.

“I’m not going to say that,” Imbert declared to Opposition Senator Wayne Sturge’s lobbed picong.

Sturge and colleagues had been teasing Imbert about seeking populist policies.

“You’re ruining your chances at running for (PNM) leadership), you know you want to challenge the man....” was among Sturge’s quips.

Imbert wasn’t biting.

“I not falling into dat trap,” he retorted.

“....‘0-0-0’”, UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen needled, reminding Imbert of former faux pas.

“...You not catching me with dat—I’ve learned my lesson,” Imbert insisted.

Imbert’s wide grin denoted that recent tangles with public opinion after his infamous “0-0-0 wage restraint” and “they ent riot yet” remarks were still fresh in mind.

Imbert, as he admitted, has learned his lesson (the hard way) about how he discusses certain matters and the pitfalls of public perception.

His boss, Prime Minister Keith Rowley will probably be (more) sympathetic now.

PM received his own “refresher” in the art at Monday’s start of Government’s “Conversations with the Prime Minister” public outreach.

Despite good intentions, Rowley fell into a pit of controversy following his reminder that women hold the responsibility to know who they associate with, and advice that they should know when to get out.

If—as Government likely projected—that night’s overall effort was meant to dispel some clouds around its image, PM may have been surprised that certain of his advice was pelted by critics, including some viewing it as victim-shaming (or that some element of foot connecting with mouth was involved.)

In recognition of the sensitive landscape the ruling PNM now treads as Government, PM’s office duly issued lengthy clarification including mechanisms to address the gender issue balance, which Rowley’s “Conversation” didn’t immediately include.

His advice was actually well on point for the perilous times for all. Net lost effect however, came from neglecting to address the other side of the coin.

That is, to urge men to do better regarding womenfolk. Especially since he’d confirmed statistics show attacks on women have increased, (guess who’s regarded as alleged perps).

Whether PM thought it best to direct preventative-mode advice to women since they might have been more receptive is another—equally sensitive—debate.

But raging discourse on his statement may have also emanated from his observation “...I’m not in your bedroom...” possibly viewed as provocative and/or flippant, according to interpretation of tone.

By now handlers might have advised, best, best for such “Conversations”: lose the “bedroom” setting for advice or analogy.

No matter how well intentioned. Or fatherly in quality, for the nation.

Remainder of Government’s response to the assorted verbal pot spoons and slap downs came from Rowley’s party which—via release following the OPM’s—took the stab at perceived armchair critics which OPM’s statement couldn’t aim. OPM spokesman Stuart Young however “batted” strongly when bombarded with further queries, Thursday.

There’s no small measure of irony that the dressing-down dealt to PM’s remarks came at the one year anniversary when his former Port-of-Spain mayor Raymond Tim Kee, suffered same for his controversial remarks on murdered Japanese pan player Asami Nagakiya.

It ignited a firestorm of protest including from some quarters which recently panned PM’s remarks.

The victim-shaming backlash culminated in Tim Kee’s eventual resignation, opening opportunities for Rowley critics to demand same after critique of Monday’s “Conversation.”

The bigger picture PM intended to address via Monday’s warning, is the crime dilemma which claimed Nagakiya.

Her murder—a year later—remains unresolved. It’s inexcusable police up to this week, were still appealing for people to volunteer information and that, despite interviewing 25-plus people, such material hasn’t produced headway.

At Monday’s “Conversations,” PM put his National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon squarely on the spot (literally) alongside him on the podium to field questions on T&T’s burning issue, with PM voicing his own “anger” (sic) regarding crime containment.

The exercise was also geared to make ministers—and MPs—accountable.

Rowley directed queries on other matters to different Ministers present and listened to complaints against his Arouca MP Dillon and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi subsequently went to bat for Government with international and local quarters respectively, on the terrorism issue.

In recent days, both spoke to the (visiting) New York Times. Yesterday Dillon spoke with the (resident) Atlantic correspondent after meeting Muslim groups yesterday morning.

How well Monday’s “ Conversation” got the message through, assisting Government’s political footing, will unfold ahead. As well as, whether Government’s conversational “tone” has improved.

Since Rowley agrees the administration can no longer be termed a “new Government”, perhaps members in accepting that facing facts comes with the job, may also be taking a page out of Imbert’s book of lessons.