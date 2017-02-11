MAN & CHILD: Can my child become a bully?

I worry about my children being bullied when they start going to school. But I also worry about them becoming bullies.

If parental inheritance counts for anything, the former is more likely: I started wearing spectacles when I was eight years old and was socially inept until my late teens (not that I am especially ept now).

On the other hand, both my children are much better-looking than I am and my wife and I aren’t bringing them up to conform.

We will also have to approach this issue differently with my daughter Jinaki than with my son Kyle. Many people believe that bullying is mainly a boy-boy issue.

The guide, Bullying in Schools, prepared by the United States Center for Problem-Oriented Policing asserts that “Girls tend to bully girls, while boys bully both boys and girls” and that “studies indicate that boys are more likely to bully than girls.”

The former is mostly but not entirely true, while the latter is plain wrong.

In his book The Essential Difference, psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen writes: “When a girl decides to put someone else down, she thinks of how this could be done almost invisibly, so as not to risk the reputation of being a bully...The nastiness has to be covert, fleeting and hard to pin down... Boys, in contrast, more often use a direct means of aggression: yelling, fighting and calling each other blatantly offensive names.”

So most of the bullying studies have easily captured

bullying by boys, but failed to use methodologies that captured girls’ subtler bullying tactics.

The stereotype of the bully also works against proper analysis.

For example, bullies are typically thought to be aggressive because of their own insecurities.

But, notes journalist Christine Gross-Loh in Parenting without Borders, “Bullies often have high self-esteem (as did Adolf Hitler) and kids with high self-esteem who also have anti-social tendencies can twist their perceptions of themselves or other children.

“Addicted to feeling good, they achieve this by belittling others.”

And in their book Nurtureshock, authors Po Bronson and Ashley Merryman writes: “There’s one problem with lumping all childhood aggression under the rubric of bullying.

It’s that most of the meanness, cruelty and torment that goes on at schools isn’t inflicted by those we commonly think of as bullies or ‘bad kids’.

“Instead, most of it is meted out by children who are popular, well-liked and admired.”

So my first task, when that time comes, is to determine whether my children are being bullied or bullying other children or simply experiencing the normal rough and tumble of school life.

Suddenly not doing schoolwork, skipping school, acting out, or becoming emotionally withdrawn are typically signs that a child is being bullied.

Even in pre-school, Jinaki has a few times displayed reluctance to go and, only when I probed, did she say it was because another child had pushed her.

On the other hand, if she and her brother end up being popular, then I’ll have to look out for signs that they are being bullies.

Ideally, I want them to be strong enough—physically and psychologically—to defend themselves, but also to have the social conscience to defend those weaker than themselves.

I don’t know of any parenting approach that inculcates such a sense, though.

