THE STATE’S ROLE IN COMBATING CRIME

In last week’s column I wrote that I won’t accept responsibility for women who have a sweet tooth for every sweetman. This was a specific reference to the tendency of some women to have broods of children for absentee fathers without the resources to care for them. In the interest of avoiding any possible confusion between what I wrote and the PM’s now controversial comment, “I am not in your bedroom..”, what I wrote focused on careless reproduction and its social repercussions. I was making the point that as an ordinary law-abiding citizen, there are limitations to my influence on crime. Dr Rowley, on the other hand, addressed the issue of domestic violence.

Unfortunately, Dr Rowley’s remarks appeared to minimise just how much authority he actually has to confront domestic violence, and more broadly, crime in general. The offending remark is timely as I had intended this column to be a follow up on state intervention in our advanced social decay. The Prime Minister, with the resources of the state and the presumed intellectual capital of his cabinet and advisers, has a decidedly advantageous position to combat violent crime.

One side effect of Dr Rowley’s remark on domestic violence is that it sucked all of the oxygen out of the debate on crime. Civil society groups became fixated on pointless objectives like extracting an apology from the PM.

To be clear, I don’t think the Prime Minister personally believes female victims of domestic violence “look fuh dat.” Those who have rushed to his defence point out that his comment, excised from his broader statement about the role of the police and the state, is a damning misinterpretation of a more nuanced response.

Still, the quip, “I am not in your bedroom…” is more worrying than offensive because it reflects an overly-simplistic view of a complex social problem. This one-dimensional perception was echoed by the AG in his defence of the Prime Minster. “How does the government go into the physical relationship of a person when there is a protection order, when the police are involved, when the social and probation officers are involved, when the entire family knows of the situation and then the murder is committed? I think Dr Rowley was speaking to the boundaries and practicalities.” Thus spake Faris Al-Rawi.

If the AG, like the Prime Minister, can only think of domestic violence in terms of a police officer in every bedroom with a lampshade on his or her head, then we are in a tight spot. If the government’s thinking on domestic violence is so myopic, then our expectations for crime reduction led by the state are overly ambitious.

What would have been more reassuring is if the Prime Minister had instead talked about a comprehensive education campaign which addresses all forms of violent crime. Such a campaign would comprise modules incorporated into the school curriculum. Students can be taught conflict resolution, civics and social relationships. In some cases, adolescents need to unlearn negative behaviours which they pick up by osmosis from parents who don’t know better.

Schools should also be provided with qualified counsellors who can lend a trained, sympathetic ear to children who may be exposed to violence in the home. Stopping the cycle of violence means smothering the fire before it becomes an inferno.

Education is the key. Our young people need to be more focused on books and learning. Girls need to be taught that academics and knowledge is the path to self-reliance. They can be shown there is no need to place their futures in the hands of any man. Boys must have it drilled into them that a commitment to studies can lift them out of seemingly hopeless circumstances. No child is pre-damned to a life on the block.

It’s time our education system be equipped with resources to make meaningful interventions in the lives of future citizens.

Education modules can incorporate publicly-funded motivational lectures from social icons like Brian Lara, Ato Boldon and Wendy Fitzwilliam. These high achievers can share their secrets of success with malleable minds in need of guidance. Our schools must become houses of aspiration, not merely daytime detention centres.

There is an existing institutional structure ideally poised to manage such educational modules. The Citizen Security Programme is an initiative of the Ministry of National Security. CSP concentrates on “high-risk” communities with an emphasis on youth firearm-related violence, juvenile delinquency, domestic violence, child maltreatment and, in Tobago, crimes against visitors.

The government should expand the resources of CSP to pursue sustained education programmes in our schools and communities. Given that national security continues to carve off a large chunk of the budget, there should be no problem diverting resources that would normally go to graveyards of written-off police vehicles.

Crime reduction involves not simply getting the police to do their jobs, but steering our youth clear of a life of violent crime.

The solutions for domestic violence and crime as a whole are out there. It is left only for the government to seize upon them and live up to their responsibility to safeguard all citizens.