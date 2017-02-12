A LESSON FROM ANGELO

It’s been nearly two weeks since Angelo Bissessarsingh has died. His life was a bright flame that was prematurely extinguished by a terminal illness. T&T mourns the passing of a man who dedicated himself to the recording and preservation of our collective history. While this loss is heartbreaking for his family and friends, some solace can be found in the knowledge that his pain has ended.

I never had the pleasure of meeting Mr Bissessarsingh, though I have read a couple of his books and once heard him speak at a public signing. As a student of history, I’ve followed his work, appreciating both his colloquial approach to the material, as well as his approachable personality. That being said, I have to admit that I am also jealous of him. But not in the way you may be thinking. Like Angelo, I too was diagnosed with cancer. However, unlike him, I had neither the comfort nor the courage in discussing it so openly.

I first came to know of Angelo from an interview that aired on one of the nightly news programmes a few years ago. It was during the closing segment that’s usually reserved for human interest stories. With his ursine physique and living in a house chaotically stuffed with all sorts of historical knick-knacks, he looked more like a ‘crazy shut-in’ rather than a ‘rebel historian’. It wasn’t until the disclosure was made about his illness that I really paid attention to what he was all about.

Being a cancer survivor myself, I know all too well the terrors and tribulations that are involved. But I couldn’t help but wonder why he would want to reveal something that’s so deeply personal in such a very public way. The pessimist (aka jerk) in me thought he was just trying to solicit sympathy in an attempt to sell more books. After all, take away the “I’m dying” part of the narrative and his work might have just ended up on shelves alongside the likes of other local, fame-less authors like Michael Anthony and Fr Anthony de Verteuil. Of course, I am in no position to pass judgement on another person, let alone a fellow member of the ‘Big-C’ club. But the more I thought about his choice to share his experiences, the more I began to question my choice not to.

We all bear our burdens in our own way. I resorted to a self-imposed silence. Even in the midst of the most downtrodden moments, I never channelled my thoughts and emotions into the healthy avenues of expression. I didn’t write anything down in my journal. I didn’t seek out therapy. And I didn’t even join a patient support group as recommended by my physicians. It wasn’t out of pride or a desire for privacy. As far as I was concerned— if I ignored it—it simply didn’t exist. On the occasions when I had to acknowledge it, if someone asked about my health for example, I always tried my best to minimise it. I would focus on the fact that I had a number of positives working in my favour. That my diagnosis could have been worse (a lot worse). That my parents were able to afford excellent care for me. And the obvious one of all—that I am still alive, while others, like Angelo, can’t say the same. Now, these are valid points to consider, especially when keeping a perspective on things. But the truth was that the tactic of avoidance only made things difficult to deal with when forced to confront my condition and its lingering effects.

However, as any person can attest, some of the worst pain to endure doesn’t come from physical wounds, but emotional ones. How many of us hold on so tightly to those pains that they end up causing more harm? Some people turn to drugs and alcohol to numb themselves, or engage in risky behaviours just to feel something else. It can even strain the relationships with family, friends, and loved ones, which not only leads to further feelings of isolation but causes stress to the people who care the most. Depression, as it turns out, can be just as deadly as any ailment. Now I’m not saying that my suffering was so intense that it created in any of those problems. But even with a support system to rely on, there is still so much that I have yet to reconcile. And that’s why I decided to take a ‘page’ from Angelo’s life story.

What struck me most about him was that he didn’t use his illness as an excuse to give up, but as a reason to make the most of living. I’m not trying to diminish his literary contributions, but perhaps one of the greatest truths he revealed was having the courage to be honest and open with respect to personal challenges. Since nothing flourishes in the darkness of denial, let truth be the illumination that makes our lives better and fulfilled. A nation thanks you for your service, Angelo Bissessarsingh. And I thank you for your example.

Ryan Hadeed