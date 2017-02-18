ANY CARICOM SOLUTIONS ON FATCA...

The hint of what lay ahead in Monday’s Fatca legislation debate came the minute Opposition MP, Roodal Moonilal spoke.

“This is the moment when we stand here possibly, without favour, but also without fear,” Moonilal stated as he began the Opposition’s replies on the issues that day.

His words, as it turned out, was Opposition speak for “Not-So-Fast-To-The-Vote.”

And translated, almost eight hours later, into action with Government bowing to the Opposition’s demand for more time (again) to examine further aspects of the Fatca matter and reconvene (again) next Thursday on it.

Game, set and match to the Opposition. Upset naturally, evident by Government MPs via a variety of reactions.

OPM Minister, MP Stuart Young trading his normally affable demeanour for non-veiled anger at the Opposition’s perceived filibustering.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, vexed to the point of shedding his usual acerbic cool in favour of sputtering and succumbing to the distraction of Opposition barbs pelted throughout his delivery. Imbert repeatedly pleaded with the House Speaker for protection while colleagues Camille Robinson-Regis and Prime Minister Keith Rowley advised, “Don’t take them on...”

Rowley’s team having represented the full gamut of adverse reaction to the Opposition’s move, PM then shared his own dim view of proceedings with ominously icy calm as he acknowledged what had occurred.

He however warned, “We started this last September and it is going to end next week Thursday... for the second time we would go back to the JSC. And it will be the last time.”

Government had come to Parliament in relatively genial mood for what the administration obviously thought would have been the Fatca Finale.

A more humble approach was evident in Imbert’s tone when he piloted the Joint Select Committee report which had examined the bill (as the Opposition requested). He dispensed with his usual chastisement and accusations about Opposition delay concerning the bill which he’d liberally used in previous Fatca sessions.

Recounting the history of the legislation since September, Imbert diplomatically avoided articulating—as he once did—that the Opposition had walked out (twice) on days the bill was to be debated.

Anticipation of successful passage may have prompted him to re-term those occasions as sessions when the Opposition “didn’t participate.”

But the Opposition wasn’t moved.

Moonilal from the start of his contribution employed all the directness which Imbert appeared to have ditched.

“It’s public knowledge the Government went kicking and screaming to the JSC,” Moonilal noted. Nor did Moonilal’s colleagues sugar-coat their own subsequent concerns: about the JSC report, the chairman’s behaviour, the Bankers’ Association, the former US Ambassador etc, et al.

“In a sense, we’ve caught the Government, you might say, with their pants down on this one,” declared UNC’s Dr Bhoe Tewarie.

Possibly one perspective on the Opposition’s power in the matter via its votes which Government needs to pass the bill. Despite Carnival in the air, nobody was (openly) saying the Opposition had held Government in that grip and was “working” them politically. Payback? Since Tewarie noted, “The Government has been on this Fatca issue in a political way rather than a governmental way.”

UNC’s Ganga Singh summarised the challenge. “Government is of the view if they continue the JSC process, we’ll shift the goal post... we’re of the view, they want to push this down our throat and bully their way... so we must find common ground.”

Following Government’s disappointed replies—and the Parliament Chamber devoid of love on Monday’s Valentine Eve—agreement for resumption next Thursday was sealed. Glumness on one side. Glee, the other.

Timing of the situation—arising ahead of Caricom’s Intersessional meeting over Thursday and yesterday—was enough to remind PM of the last Caricom Intersessional in Belize which was also grappling with Fatca, damaging its economy.

This week’s Caricom Intersessional in Guyana also featured the compliance issue and threat posed to the banking system by Fatca derisking and de-banking. Rowley said it was so serious Caricom heads have obtained the support of the Chilean President to lead a team to Washington to “ensure we’re not penalised accidentally.”

Whether that—and leaders’ discussions—offers an “out” for T&T, remains to unfold when Rowley reports on returning home today.

Caricom Communications director Leonard Robertson says, the matter was likely discussed—among the US situation—at leaders’ caucus on Thursday.

Intersessional focus was on economic growth, crime and security (where Rowley is spokesman) and international relations—the latter particularly important, considering recent US administration changes, and Brexit ahead. Robertson said Caricom ambassadors in the US met last month to discuss the regional effects of the situation.

Between what Rowley brings back from Caricom and next Thursday’s debate, the next Fatca chapter is yet to take shape.